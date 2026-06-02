HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Medavie is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Kudzman as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Susan has served on the Medavie Board since 2018 and brings extensive experience in board governance, enterprise risk management and financial stewardship in complex, highly regulated environments, along with strong strategic oversight.

In her role as Chair, she will provide leadership as Medavie continues to advance its mission of improving the wellbeing of Canadians so they can live a fuller and healthier life.

"Susan is a highly respected leader and has been an invaluable member of our Board, bringing deep governance expertise and a strong understanding of Medavie's purpose and strategic direction," said Bernard Lord, Chief Executive Officer, Medavie. "As Chair, her perspective and experience, will help guide Medavie's continued growth and strengthen the meaningful impact we deliver for Canadians."

A retired actuary, Susan previously held senior executive roles in the financial services industry including Executive Vice–President and Chief Risk Officer at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. An experienced director, she currently serves on the boards of PSP Investments and Nesto inc and is the former chair of Transat A.T. Inc and Yellow Pages limited.

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of the Medavie Board of Directors," said Susan Kudzman. "Medavie plays an important role in supporting access to care and better health outcomes for Canadians. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors and the management team to continue advancing our mission and strengthening our impact."

Susan succeeds Kim West, who has served as Chair since 2022. Medavie thanks Kim for her leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to the organization. Her appointment reflects Medavie's continued commitment to strong board diversity and inclusive leadership and marks the organization's second female Chair.

SOURCE Medavie

For Information: Allison Garber, Director, Executive Communications & External Relations, Medavie, M 902-221-5254, [email protected] | medavie.ca