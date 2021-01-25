"At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives and educational experiences of youth across the country, we were pleased this year to increase the number of scholarship recipients from two to 10. These young Canadians were selected based on their academic achievements and efforts to give back to their communities – all while overcoming challenges in their own lives," said Joanne Kviring, Executive Director, Medavie Health Foundation. "As part of Medavie's core mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians, we hope these scholarships will support each recipient in their studies and path to being part of the next generation of health professionals in Canada."

Since 2017, the charitable foundation has awarded these annual scholarships to Canadians, aged 17-29, who are enrolled in full- or part-time studies at a Canadian post-secondary school, are pursuing a health-related program of study, and have overcome adversity related to mental health, either through lived experience or a family member.

The Medavie Scholarship honours Pierre-Yves Julien, former CEO of Medavie, who believed in helping communities where employees and clients live and work, and supporting Canada's next generation of health care leaders. The program aligns with the Foundation's core causes including adolescent mental health, post-traumatic stress and healthy living.

2020 Scholarship Recipients

Ashley Thornton , Fredericton, NB , St. Thomas University (BA in Psychology)

, , (BA in Psychology) Grace Dawson , Thunder Bay, ON , Lakehead University (Nursing)

, , (Nursing) Ruby Gaudett , North York, ON , University of Toronto (BA in Sociology, Minor in Women and Gender Studies and Sexual Diversity Studies)

, , (BA in Sociology, Minor in Women and Gender Studies and Sexual Diversity Studies) Dylan Morrow , New Ross, NS , Acadia University (Bachelor of Kinesiology)

, , (Bachelor of Kinesiology) Emily Roden , London, ON Western University (BA, Major in Sociology)

, (BA, Major in Sociology) Cassie O'Hagan , Barrie, ON , University of British Columbia (BA, major in Psychology)

, , (BA, major in Psychology) Molly Hingorani , Toronto, ON , George Brown College (Nursing)

, , (Nursing) Blake Colbran , Burin Bay Arm, NL , Memorial University of Newfoundland (Bachelor of Science)

, , (Bachelor of Science) Sophia Keast , Toronto, ON , York University (Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology)

, , (Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology) Ezra Morarescu , Ancaster, ON , Wilfred Laurier University (Psychology)

Recipient Quotes

"With the current pandemic, it's important now, more than ever, to ensure people are able to access the care they need. This generous scholarship from Medavie will help me pursue my academic goals and eventually be able to give back to those who need it most."

-Ashley Thornton (Fredericton, NB)

"I'm honoured to receive this scholarship and thankful to Medavie for their support of my academic pursuits. Through my studies, I hope to one day be in a position to help others address their health concerns."

-Ezra Morarescu (Ancaster, ON)

If you have questions or would like to be notified when the scholarship program opens in Spring 2021, email [email protected] with "Scholarship" in your subject line.

About Medavie

Medavie is a national health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery. Together, with our more than 7,200 employees, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that improve the wellbeing of Canadians.

As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross, a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services, a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest private provider of EMS management services in Canada.

We are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

