MONCTON, NB, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Medavie, a health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Maillet as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In this role, Sarah will be responsible for all aspects of Medavie's finance function, including financial planning and analysis, capital management, investment and strategic sourcing. She joins Medavie from Zurich Insurance as CFO for Commercial Insurance and has held leadership roles in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States for notable brands including KPMG, Aviva and AIG.

"Following a comprehensive recruitment, we are thrilled to have Sarah join our organization to steward our overall financial strength and support our continued growth as part of our strategic plan," said Bernard Lord, Chief Executive Officer, Medavie. "With over 20 years of global experience within the insurance sector and a proven track record for driving results, building diverse teams and transforming organizations, we're confident Sarah will be an excellent addition to our leadership team."

Sarah is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and has relocated back to Moncton after spending time living in Zurich, most recently. She joins Medavie as John Diamond, outgoing CFO, retires following a 30-year career with the organization.

"I am pleased to be returning to Canada and joining Medavie as its newest CFO," said Sarah. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure the organization stays financially strong and continues on its growth trajectory."

Bernard adds, "I'd like to thank John for his exceptional leadership and his many contributions to our organization throughout his 30-year tenure. I'd also like to thank Nagesh Jammula, Medavie's Senior Vice President, Finance and recognize his ongoing contributions to the growth and success of our business."

About Medavie

Medavie is a national health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery. Together, with our team of 8,000 professionals, we are committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross, a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services, a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest contracted provider of emergency management services in Canada.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and an Imagine Canada Caring Company.

We don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing physical and health challenges.

