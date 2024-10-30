MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, in the presence of Québec's political and business communities, Serge Paquette unveiled his new venture: Mecena - Inspired Philanthropy.

"I'm launching Mecena because I've always wanted to get involved and contribute to the well-being of people and the community. I'm now ready to help charities, companies and individuals achieve their philanthropic goals," explains Serge Paquette.

Philanthropy plays an increasingly important role in Québec and in the rest of Canada, employing large numbers of people nation-wide. Foundations and non-profit organizations are faced with growing financial demands, which cannot be met by government alone.

Every organization has a few common goals: to have a purpose, to make an impact, and to be recognized. Mecena's approach is simple: to help clients reflect, think strategically, build a dream team which supports the organization already in place, and take advantage of a comprehensive network of business professionals in Québec and across Canada.

Serge Paquette's new departure follows nearly four decades in the world of public relations, first as owner and founder of the public relations firm Communication et Stratégie in 1987, before joining National in 2005, where he carried out several mandates in addition to advising numerous clients in various economic and social sectors, notably as managing partner of the Montréal office, until his departure in December 2023.

"As a manager and consultant, I have always aspired to provide inspiring leadership; rigorous analysis of issues; and innovative, relevant, and effective solutions," explained Paquette. "I have been very fortunate to have had these experiences, and to have met and worked with many inspiring people. I now look forward to bringing this unique experience to my philanthropic efforts in Québec and Canada."

In addition to this wealth of professional experience, Serge Paquette has also served on several not-for-profit board of directors, including Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, Québec Cinéma, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, Fondation Armand Frappier, Les Petits Frères, Les Amis du Devoir, and Fondation Espace pour la vie.

"I want to help foundations, not-for-profit organizations and their partners tackle the major societal issues we face today," said Paquette. "I want to convince private foundations to devote a greater proportion of their assets to the charities they hold most dear. Humbly, with Mecena, I hope to contribute to the advancement of philanthropy in Québec."

Long live Mecena!

