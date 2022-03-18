Measures to support vulnerable youth in Montréal a priority for the Government of Canada

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

Across the country, governments, police, lawyers, judges and community groups are working in close partnership with communities and families to prevent youth crime and to ensure a fair and effective youth justice system. The Government of Canada is proud to support the innovative work done by its partners to help youth who have been in conflict with the law.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announced the Government of Canada's support to the Chantier d'Afrique du Canada for their project: Jeunes en actions positives (JENAP). The goal of this project is to promote the rehabilitation and reintegration of young people.

Through this project, the Chantier d'Afrique du Canada will provide individualized interventions to visible minority youth, aged 12 to 17, who are involved in the criminal justice system and who are at risk of being recruited by a street gang. To increase the chances of success of this project, efforts will be made to involve family members, school, police, peers and other community partners to enhance community collaboration. The JENAP project will also contribute to raising awareness among youth who do not yet have citizenship to help them understand the consequences of their actions on their individual and family immigration files.

The Department of Justice is providing $637,000 over four years, from 2021 to 2024 to this project through the Youth Justice Fund.

" We are working to transform our institutions to address the over-representation of Indigenous people, Black Canadians and other marginalized communities in our criminal justice system. That means supporting vulnerable youth. It also means supporting organizations that can help them build a better, safer and healthier future. Chantier d'Afrique du Canada has an excellent initiative, with great potential to have a lasting and positive impact on young people and their communities."

" With the JENAP project, CHAFRIC wants to offer an inclusive space to visible minority youth to restore pride in their identity and allow them to regain confidence and develop a sense of belonging. To that end, the partnership with the Department of Justice as well as community stakeholders will enable us to help hundreds of young people in their particular needs and offer them alternatives to avoid falling into crime."

The Department of Justice Canada's Youth Justice Fund is designed to encourage a more effective youth justice system, respond to emerging youth justice issues and enable greater citizen and community participation in the youth justice system.

Youth Justice Fund is designed to encourage a more effective youth justice system, respond to emerging youth justice issues and enable greater citizen and community participation in the youth justice system. Budget 2021 provided $216.4 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, and $43.3 million ongoing for the Youth Justice Services Funding Program to increase funding to the provinces and territories in support of diversion programming and to help reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples, Black Canadians, and other racialized groups in the youth justice system. By diverting youth to the right services at the right time and addressing the root causes of crime, this measure will help reduce the crime rate and promote better outcomes for young people and their communities.

over five years, starting in 2021-22, and ongoing for the Youth Justice Services Funding Program to increase funding to the provinces and territories in support of diversion programming and to help reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples, Black Canadians, and other racialized groups in the youth justice system. By diverting youth to the right services at the right time and addressing the root causes of crime, this measure will help reduce the crime rate and promote better outcomes for young people and their communities. Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million in funding to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada. This will support individuals and communities to increase their understanding of the law and their rights, how to exercise those rights in legal matters and to make informed decisions. This will also empower individuals to be active participants in addressing their legal matters and to access the justice system meaningfully.

