Meaghan Rath Joins CTV Original Comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV, Canada's most-watched network, together with award-winning independent production company New Metric Media, announced today Canadian actress Meaghan Rath (BEING HUMAN, HAWAII 5-0) has been cast in a starring role in the new eight-episode, half-hour CTV Original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING.

A dynamic and versatile performer, Rath, who also serves as Executive Producer, is quickly emerging as one of the entertainment industry's brightest young talents. Best known for her award-winning work on BEING HUMAN and her role on HAWAII 5-0, she has also appeared in recurring roles on several popular series including SUPERGIRL and NEW GIRL.

Created by Emmy® Award-winner and Golden Globe® Award-nominee Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK, KIM'S CONVENIENCE), CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is an original comedy about living with the worst roommates of all: young children. Astrid (Rath) and James struggle to find a balance between being 'Mom and Dad' to two kids, and being who they were before offspring. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING explores the hilarious and varied ways kids can tear down your life and, if you're lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay, too.

Rath stars as "Astrid", who's smart, funny, and caring. She's a great mother who is feeling the pull between returning to work and stay-at-home motherhood. Although she's more than ready to leave the stained sweatpants and kid scheduling behind to focus more on her career, she also wonders what life would be like with a third child.

Alongside Smeaton, one of television's premier comedy writers, Chuck Tatham (MODERN FAMILY, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT) joins multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mark Montefiore (LETTERKENNY, WHAT WOULD SAL DO?) as executive producer, with Beth Iley (KILLJOYS) serving as producer.

