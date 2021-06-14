MDR services coming to organizations across the UK government, defence, intelligence, and private sectors via Field Effect and Titan Labs partnership

OTTAWA, ON and READING, England, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium enterprises, and UK-based Titan Labs, an IT security consultancy specializing in advanced cyber security solutions for organizations in the public, private, defence, and intelligence sectors, today announced together they will deliver comprehensive monitoring, detection, and response services to their clients.

The need for proactive security monitoring has risen dramatically due primarily to the whirlwind shift to remote work many organizations made as a result of the pandemic. This rapid shift significantly increased the vulnerabilities and attackable points for many businesses, resulting in a greater demand for holistic cyber security solutions that take a proactive approach to protection.

"Titan Labs pays very careful attention to the cyber security needs of their clients who span both the public and private sectors in the UK," said Andrew Milne, Chief Revenue Officer of Field Effect. "We're thrilled to partner with them and look forward to serving their community. Together we will protect their clients from cyber threats, and in turn, maintain their businesses' integrity."

Covalence is a plug-and-play managed detection and response (MDR) solution that provides advanced monitoring and protection across an organization's entire IT infrastructure, including networks, devices, and cloud-based applications. By partnering with Field Effect, Titan Labs' customers benefit from a cost-effective, easy-to-manage, intelligence-grade security solution.

"We feel that Field Effect is a cutting-edge service that bolsters the offerings we can bring to our customers to provide complete protection against cyber threats." said Tom West, Director and founder of Titan Labs. "The pandemic has highlighted many new challenges for smaller businesses including the lack of security. We are confident that together we can ensure businesses are going to have access to the visibility and protection they need to effectively protect their business."

The partnership between Titan Labs and Field Effect leverages their shared passion to protect organizations of all sizes from cyber criminals in the face of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit https://www.fieldeffect.com.

About Titan Labs ltd

Titan Labs believe in keeping things simple without compromise, giving customers the power to act and providing peace of mind by delivering intelligent, scalable and cutting-edge technology solutions. Our KRONOS methodology allows a structured & timely approach to every project we deliver. From initial engagement through to project sign off we put our customers first.

IT Security covers all markets. It affects all business, large or small. Titan can and does support a wide variety of clients in all industries.

For more information, visit us at https://titan-labs.co.uk/contact-us/. Connect with Titan Labs on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/titanlabs or follow Titan Labs on Twitter @TitanLabsltd

SOURCE Field Effect

