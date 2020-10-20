The partnership underlines the accelerated growth of mdf commerce and positions it as a market leader in the sector, which represent key elements of its long-term strategy.

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, announces a partnership between its ecommerce solution k-eCommerce and Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner and certified reseller of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

As a strategic partner, Enavate will now offer the k-eCommerce solution of mdf commerce to its ERP clients, expanding both companies' competitive offering for B2B and B2C businesses. This partnership will extend the market reach of mdf commerce and support its market development efforts in a thriving ecommerce industry.

The ecommerce platform of mdf commerce offers a wide range of solutions that serve the needs of businesses of all sizes ranging from ERP-connected all-in-one ecommerce solutions to commerce platforms specifically built for complex commercial ecosystems. k-eCommerce has been an industry leader in integrated ecommerce and epayment solutions designed for Microsoft Dynamics since 1999.

Serving companies in numerous industries across North America and Europe, Enavate specializes in industry-specific cloud-based ERP solutions, matching businesses with Microsoft Dynamics or NetSuite systems according to their specific requirements, and providing full implementation and support, including ERP upgrades and migrations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enavate as a partner," said Louis Mousseau, President of ecommerce at mdf commerce. "Enavate has a proven record of excellent service and proactive business approach, which will allow us to offer our high-quality ecommerce solutions to a much wider audience that is increasingly in demand of support for its digital transformation."

"We are excited to partner with mdf commerce and offer their k-eCommerce solution to our large base of Microsoft Dynamics clients," said Thomas Ajspur, Chief Executive Officer at Enavate. "As our clients switch to the digital marketplace, they need a reliable, all-inclusive solution from a dedicated, passionate ecommerce partner like mdf commerce."

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

