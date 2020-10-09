Over 300 new features deliver innovative and powerful tools for SMBs to capture more online market share by making buying their products easier

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS digital commerce technologies, announces a milestone release of its unified commerce solution k-eCommerce. The new release provides a range of key improvements and new tools that highlight mdf commerce's ongoing investments in product innovation, which is a key element of the company's strategic plan. The k-eCommerce solutions of mdf commerce serve the ecommerce needs of approximately 700 SMBs across North America and has onboarded over 80 new clients just in the past six months.

k-eCommerce powered by mdf commerce provides ERP-connected all-in-one ecommerce and digital payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The latest release includes over 300 new features and improvements designed to help retailers, manufacturers and distributors offer unparalleled buying experiences. It improves customer self-service capabilities, simplifies existing tools, and expands the solution to include on-demand updates, a built-in sandbox environment and enhanced product catalog, marketing and payment tools.

"This new release is a direct result of our tireless, laser-focus on innovative solutions," said Laurent Allardin, Vice President, Products at mdf commerce. "Our new partnership with KPMG combined with our upgraded turnkey ecommerce and digital payment solutions will significantly improve our offering to SMBs, especially in these unprecedented times when businesses of all sizes need to accelerate online sales."

Find out more about the key features included in this mdf commerce k-eCommerce release

About mdf comerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE mdf commerce inc.

For further information: mdf commerce, André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs, Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882, Email: [email protected]; mdf commerce, Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce, Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 5222, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

