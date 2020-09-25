MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. ("mdf commerce") (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, to which more than 600 people participated.

6,481,237 shares (approximately 36.09% of the common shares issued and outstanding) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received for that purpose were as follows:

NOMINEES FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Christian Dumont 6,430,966 99.59% 26,579 0.41% Luc Filiatreault 6,374,567 98.72% 82,978 1.28% Natalie Larivière 6,292,240 97.44% 165,305 2.56% Gilles Laporte 5,431,154 84.11% 1,026,391 15.89% Gilles Laurin 5,115,901 79.22% 1,341,644 20.78% Catherine Roy 5,217,767 80.80% 1,239,778 19.20% Jean-François Sabourin 5,217,264 80.79% 1,240,281 19.21% Zoya Shchupak 6,286,746 97.36% 170,799 2.64%

The Corporation also confirms the approval of the Corporation's name change to ''mdf commerce inc.'' by at least two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by the shareholders and has obtained the articles of amendment making this name change effective. The Corporation retains its current ticker symbol, "MDF". Registered shareholders may continue to use their current share certificates. Beneficial shareholders are not required to take any action.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

