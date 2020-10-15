mdf commerce confirms the closing of its bank refinancing, which will provide support to the Corporation's 5-year strategic plan and to repay in full current debt maturing on December 18, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. ("mdf commerce") (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces today the closing of its bank refinancing previously announced on October 14, 2020 regarding the conclusion of the monthly recurring revenue (MRR)-based CAD$50 million senior secured credit agreement.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1–877-677-9088.

