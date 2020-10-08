MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with KPMG for the distribution and onboarding of its ecommerce solutions. This partnership is part of mdf commerce's goal of significantly expanding its go-to-market capabilities within the high-growth, high-potential sector that is ecommerce. This partnership represents a key milestone in the company's efforts to expand its partner networks and subsequent market reach.

With this partnership, KPMG will substantially expand its offering to existing and future clients with cutting-edge headless commerce technology, which offers greater agility and flexibility than most competing ecommerce solutions.

mdf commerce's ecommerce platform offers unique B2B and B2C commerce solutions that can serve the needs of businesses of all sizes; from all-in-one ecommerce solutions to commerce platforms specifically built for complex commercial ecosystems.

"We're very excited and honoured to partner with a market leader like KPMG. Their reputation for depth, breadth and understanding of the market, for working closely with their clients and helping them to identify key market opportunities, coupled with our proven ecommerce technology creates a powerful market offering," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. "As we move forward with our strategic plan, this type of partnership is a major step for our company. Not only does it contribute to expanding our market reach, it's also a strong endorsement of the quality of our ecommerce technology."

"This partnership adds critical capabilities to our offering," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing Partner, Quebec Region, from KPMG. "As we witness the acceleration of digital transformation in B2B and B2C commerce, our ability to guide existing and future clients through this rapidly shifting landscape is key. The solutions provided by mdf commerce combined with our proven strategic framework will allow us to have a significant impact on the success of our clients."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration and emarketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (home.kpmg/ca/en) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

