MDA SPACE SELECTED TO DELIVER ENHANCED SPACE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS DATA SERVICES TO CANADIAN DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been selected to deliver enhanced space situation awareness to the Department of National Defence (DND). The standing offer awarded to MDA Space, in partnership with Canadian-based ThothX Group, underscores the growing importance of Space Domain Awareness (SDA) in safeguarding Canada's critical space assets amid a rapidly evolving and increasingly congested orbital environment.

Building on MDA Space's proven legacy as a trusted space domain mission partner and leveraging ThothX Group's innovative Earthfence Radar Capability, the new service integrates high-fidelity sensor data with secure, cloud-based infrastructure optimized for tracking and assessing satellites and space objects in the Geosynchronous belt, approximately 36,000 km above the Earth's surface.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Department of National Defence in advancing Canada's space security," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our heritage and expertise in Space Domain Awareness is built on decades of operational excellence, innovation, and trusted partnership with Canada's defence community. As threats in orbit continue to grow, MDA Space remains committed to delivering the mission-critical insight needed to navigate an increasingly complex space environment."

Thoth Technologies' advanced Earthfence Radar Capability enables comprehensive coverage and timely data acquisition. Combined with MDA Space's secure data management and operational expertise, this solution is a unique service that demonstrates Canadian leadership in the rapidly growing global commercial SDA market.

"Together MDA Space and ThothX are pioneering deep space radar technologies that track spacecraft and debris in geostationary orbit," said Brendan Quine, CEO and CTO, ThothX Group. "Our combined solution gives operators and regulators the perspective and confidence they need to ensure the safe and sustainable use of space. This mission extends the boundary of space domain awareness that provides reliable and critical insight and awareness."

With over 19,000 satellites launched and more than 30,000 objects currently tracked in Earth's orbit, the imperative for robust SDA capabilities has never been greater. Canada's space-based infrastructure – vital for communications, navigation, and weather forecasting – faces escalating risks from orbital debris and potential collisions.

This new SDA commercial service leverages unique space domain awareness expertise gained with Sapphire, Canada's first military satellite. Sapphire, a key space-based sensor in the US Space Surveillance Network, was built by and is currently operated by MDA Space on behalf of DND.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.



ABOUT THOTHX

Thoth Technology Inc. (ThothX) is a Canadian company based in Ontario, Canada, that operates a Deep Space Radar. Together with its US, UK, EU and Australian affiliates ThothX delivers continuous GEO space object range and characterization of data (SSA) using terrestrial radar infrastructure. The system provides continuous all-weather coverage, operational redundancy, increased object inspection and superior characterization in an unclassified data environment. The ThothX group operates antennas in America, Europe and Australia. Learn more by visiting thothx.com.

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]