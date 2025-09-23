MDA SPACE AND OTTAWA SENATORS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO INFORM AND INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION - ON AND OFF THE ICE

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL). This exciting collaboration brings together two organizations with deep Canadian roots and a shared commitment to innovation, community engagement, and inspiring the next generation.

MDA Space x Ottawa Senators (CNW Group/MDA Space)

Under the terms of the agreement, MDA Space will become an Official Partner of the Ottawa Senators, with prominent brand visibility at Canadian Tire Centre and through digital and broadcast mediums. The partnership will feature a range of engaging activations and initiatives designed to reach STEM audiences across Canada, raising awareness through the significant platform provided by the league.

"Professional hockey demands the highest standards of performance and drive to succeed, and we are proud to partner with the Ottawa Senators, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and leadership," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Together, we look forward to inspiring fans and young Canadians to dream big, reach for the stars, and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."

The partnership is an extension of the MDA Space mission to build the space between proven and possible, and to nurture and inspire tomorrow's leaders.

"We are excited to welcome MDA Space to the Senators family," said Cyril Leeder, President and CEO of the Ottawa Senators. "Our organizations share a passion for innovation and impact, and this partnership will allow us to connect with our fans and inspire the next generation of leaders in both sports and science."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]