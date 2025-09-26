MDA SPACE NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business for the second consecutive year.

The prestigious ranking recognizes Canadian companies with outstanding three-year revenue growth, celebrating entrepreneurial achievement and business excellence. MDA Space earned its place in the Technology category with verified growth of 126% from 2021 to 2024.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our strategy as we continue to enable the next generation of space missions and technologies. Our sustained growth reflects the increasing global demand for advanced space solutions, and our commitment to delivering innovation that drives progress for our customers and the industry."

The growth of MDA Space has been driven by its market-leading expertise in next-generation digital satellite systems, world-renowned robotics and space operations – including the iconic Canadarm technology – and advanced geointelligence solutions that deliver critical insights for customers around the globe. The company remains committed to expanding its technology portfolio, recruiting and developing top-tier talent, and delivering mission-critical solutions that meet the evolving demands of both commercial and government space customers worldwide.

The full list of winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

