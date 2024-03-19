MDA SPACE NAMED AS ONE OF FAST COMPANY'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES FOR 2024

BRAMPTON, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced today it has been named on Fast Company's 2024 list of Most Innovative Companies.

The annual list compiled by Fast Company highlights the world's most innovative companies across more than 50 industries and sectors. Following a record-breaking year that included the biggest contract win in MDA Space history, the company has earned the #5 ranking among global space companies.

"MDA Space is honoured to be added to the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our inclusion on this prestigious list is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication and commitment of the more than 3,000 space engineers, scientists, technicians and business leaders that drive innovation every single day for MDA Space customers globally. I am proud to lead this team."

To meet the needs of the growing global commercial space market, MDA Space has invested in one of the world's most diverse portfolios of proven next-generation space technology, including:

MDA AURORA , a game-changing new software-defined satellite product line that addresses the growing demand for higher performance and cost-effective digital constellations;





MDA CHORUS, a fourth-generation Earth observation constellation that builds on the legendary RADARSAT program that will provide market-leading data and insights; and,





A new suite of cost-effective, flexible and readily-available commercial space robotics that can serve a variety of missions, leveraging best-in-class technology derived from Canadarm3.

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events.

