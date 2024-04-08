MDA SPACE DEFINES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ROBOTICS WITH NEW MDA SKYMAKER™ PRODUCT LINE

Derived from peerless Canadarm technology, MDA SKYMAKERTM provides innovative space companies and ventures with access to the world's most flight-proven space robotics solutions and services, supporting a diverse range of missions including lunar surface rovers and landers, space stations, satellite servicing in all orbits, and in-space assembly and manufacturing.

"To achieve mission success in the commercial space age, you need the confidence to move boldly and quickly, and that starts with choosing a mission partner with capabilities and a track record you can trust," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "MDA Space has set the global standard in human-rated space robotics for more than 40 years. With MDA SKYMAKERTM, we are bringing to market the next generation of our industry-leading space robotics, built on the foundation of the most technically advanced robotics solutions ever operated in space, in an efficient, adaptable and highly accessible kit."

Key customer benefits of the MDA SKYMAKERTM robotics suite include:

Greater efficiency and robotics flexibility: Customers can now select from a range of high-performance high-reliability robotics products and services for a tailored solution.

Customers can now select from a range of high-performance high-reliability robotics products and services for a tailored solution. Significantly improved mission economics: Customers, regardless of size or application, can now benefit from economy of scale pricing associated with one-to-many commercial products and services.

Customers, regardless of size or application, can now benefit from economy of scale pricing associated with one-to-many commercial products and services. Faster time to market: Modular solutions, long-term product roadmaps and state-of-the-art manufacturing and production capacity minimize time to deployment for customers with aggressive commercial mission schedules.

Modular solutions, long-term product roadmaps and state-of-the-art manufacturing and production capacity minimize time to deployment for customers with aggressive commercial mission schedules. Full-service mission operations: Customers can reduce operational costs by having MDA Space perform mission operations from our new state-of-the-art commercial mission control centre, leveraging decades of robotics space mission design and mission operations support.

For more information, visit mda.space/skymaker or the MDA Space booth #1327 at Space Symposium.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

