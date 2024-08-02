OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the following sub-advisory changes, to be effective on or about August 12, 2024:

LSV Asset Management and Mawer Investment Management Ltd. will be replaced with Pzena Investment Management, LLC as sub-advisors for MDPIM International Equity Pool;

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. will be replaced with Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited as sub-advisor for MD International Growth Fund; and

LSV Asset Management and Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited will be replaced with Pzena Investment Management as sub-advisors for MD International Value Fund.

The change will not alter the funds' investment objectives or investment risk levels.

The revised MD Funds sub-advisory structure as of the effective date will be:

Funds affected Revised investment sub-advisory structure MDPIM International Equity Pool Walter Scott & Partners Limited Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited Pzena Investment Management EARNEST Partners MD International Growth Fund Walter Scott &Partners Limited Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited MD International Value Fund Pzena Investment Management EARNEST Partners

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

