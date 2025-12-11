OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced that the retail series (Series A) of the MDPIM Canadian Equity Pool and the MDPIM US Equity Pool will be terminated, effective on or about February 15, 2026. Series A of these two pools have been closed to new or additional investments since 2001. The termination of these pools will simplify the fund line-up and sharpen focus on areas of high client demand.

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, please call your MD Advisor, or the MD Trade Centre at 1 800 267-2332. The MD Family of Funds is managed by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Management Limited – Member – Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $63 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in the MD Group of Companies. It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: MD Communications, MD Financial Management Inc., [email protected]