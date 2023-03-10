OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of Pzena Investment Management as an investment sub-advisor for the MDPIM Emerging Markets Equity Pool. The change is effective March 10, 2023.

The change will not alter the fund's investment objectives or investment risk level.

The revised MD Fund sub-advisory structure as of the effective date shall be:

Funds affected Revised investment sub-advisory structure MDPIM Emerging Markets Equity Pool Pzena Investment Management Axiom Investors

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO)



For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $54 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

