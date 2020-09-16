Canada's largest pharmaceutical distributor commits to working with federal, provincial and territorial governments to ensure that Canada is ready to deliver a future COVID-19 vaccine from coast to coast to coast



MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the Government of Canada continues to procure future COVID-19 vaccines, McKesson Canada, the country's largest pharmaceutical distributor, is preparing to safely deliver it to communities and Canadians across the country.

McKesson Canada is the only pharmaceutical distributor in the country with existing Health Canada-licensed infrastructure that reaches every province and territory and is uniquely positioned to ensure the safe and effective delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

"We are a natural partner for government to ready Canada for a future COVID-19 vaccine," said Rebecca McKillican, CEO, McKesson Canada. "For over 100 years, McKesson Canada has worked with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver medications and complex therapies to Canadians, including those companies with a potential COVID-19 vaccine."

McKesson Canada looks forward to collaborating with federal, provincial and territorial governments to design a vaccine distribution model that builds on the strengths of the public and private-sector vaccine supply chains to support what will be the greatest public health distribution in Canadian history.

In the United States, McKesson Corporation was selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to act as a centralized distributor of future COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccinations.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, McKesson Canada has leveraged its deep expertise to help maintain the integrity of the healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chain, source and distribute personal protective equipment to frontline workers, and stand up COVID-19 testing in pharmacies, many in underserved communities," said McKillican. "We are proud to support community pharmacy as the most convenient, accessible, and popular immunization points via our safe, secure, and efficient vaccine distribution model, as we do every year for influenza."

In 2009, during the H1N1 pandemic, McKesson Canada supported federal, provincial and territorial governments in the distribution of antiviral drugs to pharmacies and hospitals as the country fought against the disease.

Today, McKesson Canada is responsible for delivering one-third of all medications needed daily in Canada to pharmacies and hospitals. Beyond that, McKesson Canada is a leading seasonal flu vaccine distributor in the country, distributing up to 1.5 million doses annually.

About McKesson Canada

Founded more than 100 years ago, McKesson Canada is dedicated to delivering vital medicines, supplies and information technologies that enable the healthcare industry to provide patients better, safer care. Our solutions empower pharmacies, manufacturers, hospitals and other healthcare institutions by enabling them to get closer to the millions of patients they serve every single day, while contributing to the quality and safety of care in Canada. For more information, please visit mckesson.ca.

SOURCE MCKESSON CANADA

For further information: Darius Kuras, Media Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected], 905.671.1399

Related Links

www.mckesson.ca

