As CEO, McKillican is responsible for leading McKesson's portfolio of businesses in Canada including pharmaceutical distribution operations, McKesson Canada Specialty Health, McKesson's network of independent pharmacies comprised of I.D.A., Guardian, Remedy'sRx, The Medicine Shoppe, Uniprix, and Proxim, e-commerce retailer Well.ca, and Rexall Pharmacy Group.

"Rebecca's deep knowledge of retail will be a tremendous asset to McKesson," said Brian Tyler, CEO, McKesson Corporation. "This, together with her strong financial and operational background, positions her well to drive the company's strategic growth initiatives in Canada and continue delivering solutions centered on the customer across all our offerings."

McKillican joined McKesson three years ago with the acquisition of Well.ca. As President of Well.ca, she grew the online health and wellness retailer to become recognized as Canada's Number 1 online retailer. McKillican's background also includes senior roles at New York City based Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts (KKR), and strategy consulting with McKinsey & Company.

"I'm tremendously excited about this opportunity," McKillican said. "McKesson Canada is uniquely positioned do drive meaningful value across the healthcare ecosystem while improving access to affordable healthcare. I'm honored to be in a position to lead our dynamic, values driven team in Canada dedicated to operational excellence, working with integrity and accountability and meeting our customers' needs."

McKillican earned her MBA at the Harvard Business School where she was a Baker Scholar. She also holds an HBA, and a B.ESc in software engineering from Western University. Rebecca is a board member of the National Bank of Canada, and, in 2018, Rebecca was named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40.

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Domenic for his many contributions to our company," said Tyler. "Having served almost two-decades with McKesson, Domenic has been a visionary leader and a driving force in building and executing a growth strategy for the Canadian business that delivers better patient care. Working collaboratively with governments and industry partners, Domenic's work has cemented McKesson's lasting impact on health care in Canada. His legacy is marked by the team of high-performing leaders he's helped recruit and develop; they share our commitment to improving care in every setting."

About McKesson Canada

Founded more than 100 years ago, McKesson Canada is dedicated to delivering vital medicines, supplies and information technologies that enable the health care industry to provide patients better, safer care. Our solutions empower pharmacies, manufacturers, hospitals and other health care institutions by enabling them to get closer to the millions of patients they serve every single day, while contributing to the quality and safety of care in Canada. For more information, please visit mckesson.ca.

