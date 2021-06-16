"Managing a patient who requires a specialty medication entails detailed planning and an investment in time and resources to adequately diagnose and provide treatment," said Ramy Ayad, Senior Vice-President, Specialty Health, McKesson Canada. "Our goal with today's announcement is to alleviate the administrative burden on healthcare professionals in areas such as medication access, workflow and communication, so that more time can be spent on what matters most – caring for patients."

A strategic partnership delivering market-leading digital capabilities

McKesson Canada, in partnership with leading Canadian technology firm Auxita, is expanding modern digital capabilities to simplify the patient journey. These solutions and capabilities will enable digital connectivity into Patient Support Programs (PSPs), streamlining the clinical workflow and patient experience to navigate complexities related to specialty medications and providing real time data on where the patient is on their treatment journey.

The technology facilitates patient to physician communication and eliminates administrative tasks, creating significant program efficiencies, enhancing the patient experience and shortening the amount of time to receive therapy. The platform will be Electronic Medical Record (EMR) agnostic and will be available for providers who do not have compatible EMRs.

"The Auxita platform is a comprehensive digital health care ecosystem. It delivers actionable insights, evidence-based pathways, simplified enrolment, and seamless communication to improve patient care," said Matt Cahill, CEO at Auxita. "We are looking forward to this partnership positively impacting the lives of Canadians, as we simplify the specialty healthcare experience."

A new, simplified specialty patient journey

Unlike existing solutions on the market today, the Auxita platform integrates directly into the existing office workflow. It seamlessly connects with EMRs to provide real time data on where the patient is on their treatment journey.

"As the largest technological initiative in the history of McKesson Canada Specialty Health, the new platform offers intelligent condition-specific alerts and reminders, getting patients started on a treatment plan sooner where a prescription is already available, and creates patient programs that support better treatment outcomes," continued Ayad.

McKesson Canada expects all digital capabilities to be fully operational by December 2021. For more information about this initiative, please contact [email protected].

About McKesson Canada

Founded more than 100 years ago, McKesson Canada is dedicated to delivering vital medicines, supplies and information technologies that enable the healthcare industry to provide patients better, safer care. Our solutions empower pharmacies, our biopharma partners, hospitals and other healthcare institutions by enabling them to get closer to the millions of patients they serve every single day, while contributing to the quality and safety of care in Canada. For more information, please visit mckesson.ca.

About Auxita

Auxita is a secure digital platform that seamlessly integrates with Electronic Medical Records to link patient data and clinical information across multiple systems. It connects doctors, patients, and patient support programs while eliminating the administrative tasks that can overwhelm today's healthcare providers. Auxita has an established footprint in Canada's healthcare sector and collaborates with strategic partners to ensure a consistent and secure flow of information throughout the patient journey. For more information on Auxita's next-generation medical technology that leads to better care, visit www.auxita.com.

