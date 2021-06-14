KAHNAWAKE, QC, June14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke ("MCK") is pleased to announce that it has reached a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Hydro-Québec to partner on the Hertel-New York Interconnection Project to transmit green renewable energy to New York City in the event that Hydro-Québec wins the energy supply contract. This is a historic achievement for both Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec: the first shared ownership agreement for an export transmission line.

The MCK will become joint owners of a 400-kV underground transmission line that will run from the Hertel substation in La Prairie to the US border – where it will connect with the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a line which will be built between the Canadian border and Astoria, Queens, New York.

Per the MOU, the MCK will support the construction of the line and the project and will benefit from the revenues over a 40-year term. Please note that a number of issues remain to be negotiated and discussed before the parties sign definitive agreements if Hydro-Québec wins the bid.

As the line will be constructed on Seigneury of Sault St. Louis lands, it was important for the MCK to forge a strategic partnership with Hydro-Québec. As the Hertel Line will be carrying a renewable source of energy which will help decarbonize New York City – a city which Mohawk iron workers helped build – this project meets MCK's objectives of investing in environmentally sustainable projects.

This is a major accomplishment for Kahnawà:ke and a great step forward for Hydro-Québec in its relationship with the community, which exemplifies what it means to be a good corporate citizen. This project demonstrates that collaborating with an Indigenous community can prove to be mutually beneficial for industry and Indigenous communities alike. With the impact of COVID-19 on community funds, this project will help stabilize the community balance sheet and will help Kahnawà:ke become increasingly self-sufficient, which is a key to self-reliance.

Further developments on the project and partnership with Hydro-Québec will be announced as they become available.

