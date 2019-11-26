McGill University to welcome the 2020 editions of C2 Montréal and the Movin'On Summit

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Award-winning commerce and creativity event C2 Montréal announced today that McGill University will be the venue for its ninth edition, May 27-29, 2020. One week later, the premier global sustainable mobility event, the Movin'On Summit, will also be held at McGill University, June 3-5. McGill is one of the best-known universities in the world, which makes its hosting of C2 Montréal and the Movin'On Summit all the more fitting.

Taking the C2 Montréal conversation to another level

McGill University is a world-renowned academic institution with research activities spanning various disciplines including sustainability, genomics, the human brain, food/nutrition, infection/immunity, computational AI research, music, public policy and law. McGill's alumni include some of Canada's greatest names and talents, from artists Leonard Cohen and William Shatner to astronauts Julie Payette and Dave Williams, memory pioneer Brenda Milner to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This year, C2 Montréal participants will be able to immerse themselves in the same innovative spirit and creative energy that these and so many other alumni have experienced.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with one of Canada's most prestigious institutions of higher learning," announced Jean-Francois Bouchard, Founder of C2 Montréal. "McGill University's history of innovation across many different disciplines makes it a natural fit. We are proud to announce that McGill's downtown campus will be the venue for C2 Montréal 2020."

"McGill has provided a point of inspiration for change-making innovation for nearly two centuries, making our university the ideal venue to host participants and creative innovators from all around the globe," says Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of McGill University. "We are looking forward to welcoming C2 Montréal participants to our campus."

Prominent Montreal businesswoman to head C2 Montréal board

Claudine Blondin Bronfman will be taking on the role of Chair of the board of C2 Montréal. "After 10 years on the board, I have seen first-hand the positive impact the organization is having on the city of Montreal, and I am committed to taking on a leadership role to ensure its long-term success," said Claudine Blondin Bronfman.

Movin'On advances sustainable mobility for human development

Originally created and inspired by Michelin in 2017, Movin'On has since solidified its worldwide position as the premier ecosystem for sustainable mobility. Its goal is to move from ambition to action by implementing sustainable, actionable and widely accessible solutions to the biggest challenges facing mobility today. Rallying a large community including corporations, startups, government bodies, academia, NGOs, and international organizations, Movin'On demonstrates through its very existence that no actor is an island when it comes to the colossal challenges of sustainable development.

Movin'On is starting a new chapter

The next Movin'On Summit — a culmination of the work undertaken throughout the year — will take place at the downtown campus of McGill University on June 3-5, 2020. The convergence of these two realms is rich in purpose: by extending spheres of action and reflection, involving students from all over the world with the work carried out by industry experts, and openly sharing the challenges associated with tomorrow's mobility.

After raising awareness on the fact that mobility has no other option but to be sustainable, and as environmental issues are widely regarded as a top priority, Movin'On is starting a new chapter in its story and reaffirming its commitment to building bridges: between generations, as well as between political, economic, and academic actors — whilst maintaining civil society as the keystone of the arch.

By combining audiences for these three days, Movin'On and McGill want to give everyone a chance to respond to the great mobility-related challenges facing humanity.

Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer of the Michelin Group, states: "The people-centred culture at Michelin, based on its human and social model, makes it a major actor in the movement towards mobility that's at the service of human development. In a time when it's tempting to turn inwards, our conviction is that the need for mobility will persist nonetheless, supported by societal shifts and because mobility is at the very core of human evolution. But our future can only be achieved if we do it sustainably, meaning to the benefit of the entire human community as a whole, and to our one and only home: Earth. The step taken today with McGill University, an institution of higher learning, is a powerful illustration of this message."

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal is the most forward-thinking business event in the world. Having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Sustainable Event" and "Kick A** Experience" at the most recent Eventex, C2 is much more than just simply a conference — it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, festival-like setting aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. Held annually in Montreal, C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. The conference welcomes over 7,500 participants — hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries — in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The ninth edition of C2 Montréal will take place May 27-29, 2020 in Montreal, Canada.

C2 Montréal 2020

Media access to the event can be requested here.

Tickets to the three-day conference are available here.



About McGill University

Founded in 1821, McGill University is home to exceptional students, faculty, and staff from across Canada and around the world. It is consistently ranked as one of the top universities, both nationally and internationally. It is a world-renowned institution of higher learning with research activities spanning two campuses, 11 faculties, 13 professional schools, 300 programs of study and over 40,000 students, including more than 10,200 graduate students. McGill attracts students from over 150 countries around the world, its 12,800 international students making up 31% per cent of the student body. Over half of McGill students claim a first language other than English, including approximately 19% who say French is their mother tongue.

About the Movin'On community and the Movin'On Summit

Created and inspired by Michelin, Movin'On is the premier world community for developing real-life solutions to the challenges of sustainable mobility. Movin'On and its partners are immersed in the ecosystem all year long — notably via the Movin'On Lab, its "think and do tank" — working to move from ambition to action. The Movin'On community holds a summit every year to advance its projects in a concrete way. Over the course of three days, 5,000 participants from big corporations, startups, international organizations, public authorities and academia all come together to collaborate. A one-of-a-kind C2 International production, the Movin'On Summit fosters encounters, dialogue and experience sharing. The next edition will be held June 3-5, 2020 on the campus of Montreal's prestigious McGill University. For more details and to secure your place: summit.movinonconnect.com .

