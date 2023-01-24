UBI Global announced that McGill University's Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship ranked as a World Top 5 University Business Incubator.

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The World Benchmark Study 2021-2022 analyzes the impact and performance of business incubators and accelerators. UBI Global's research team collects data via a comprehensive survey and analyzes programs separately according to university, public, private, and corporate groups. The study reviews more than 600 incubators and accelerators from over 90 countries. It ranks their impact based on key performance indicators such as economy enhancement, talent retention, competence development, access to funds, access to network, program attractiveness, and post-graduate performance.

Ranking as a World Top 5 University Business Incubator highlights the importance that the Dobson Centre places on nurturing change makers' ambitions through innovative programming and a robust support ecosystem. McGill's Dobson Center is recognized for the quality of its programming and the strength of its community.

"It takes a community to transform innovation into a thriving, purposeful venture" says Marie Josée Lamothe, Directorship of the McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship. "We are especially thankful for all those who contribute to our programs and help us foster a strong community where Dobson Founders at all stages can learn to scale their endeavor."

The McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship plays a central role in advancing entrepreneurial innovation and discovery at McGill and within the international university ecosystem. To date, the Dobson Centre has supported the launch of over 400 active startups, which have raised over $2.2 billion in pre-seed funding, operate in 36 countries, and created over 8,000 jobs.

This recognition is an occasion to celebrate and thank our partners, contributors, investors, and donors and to be recognized alongside other fellow Canadian university incubators, highlighting their excellent work: University of Toronto Entrepreneurship (World Top 5 University Business Incubator), Centech (World Top 10 University Business Incubator), and Accelerator Centre and York Entrepreneurship Development Institute (World Top 5 Public | Private Business Accelerator).

About the McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

The McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship is the hub of entrepreneurial activity at McGill University. Its mission is to find, teach, and develop world-class entrepreneurs at McGill through tailored education, applied entrepreneurial frameworks, and iterative mentorship. The McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship offers a programming portfolio to meet its mandate: the McGill Lean Startup Programs, the McGill Dobson Bootcamp and Cup, the McGill X-1 Accelerator, the International Pre-seed Funding Roadshow, and the Mentorship Circle. Find out more.

About the Desautels Faculty of Management

Since 1906, McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management has continued to be one of the top management schools in the world, offering programs at the undergraduate, master's, doctorate, and executive levels. The Faculty emphasizes the integration of teaching, research, and practice and applies a multi-disciplinary, holistic approach to identifying opportunities and solving problems. Find out more.

About McGill University

Founded in Montreal, Quebec, in 1821, McGill University is Canada's top-ranked medical doctoral university. McGill is consistently ranked as one of the top universities, both nationally and internationally. It is a world-renowned institution of higher learning with research activities spanning two campuses, 11 faculties, 13 professional schools, 300 programs of study, and over 40,000 students, including more than 10,200 graduate students. McGill attracts students from over 150 countries around the world, its 12,800 international students making up 31% percent of the student body. Over half of McGill, students claim a first language other than English, including approximately 19% of our students who say French is their mother tongue.

