Survey shows approximately one-in-ten Canadians have worked on a team at a McDonald's restaurant at some point in their lives

Potential applicants can get a feel for the fun behind the counter with a new McDonald's game, Crush the Rush Crew.

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - With the busy summer season fast-approaching and as COVID-19 restrictions lift, McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are looking to hire 25,000 team members over the next three months. To capture the attention of potential applicants, this year the company is introducing a new game from Verizon, Crush the Rush Crew, giving players a glimpse of the behind-the-counter fun.

JOBS FROM COAST TO COAST

McDonald’s Canada (CNW Group/McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.)

"In the next three months between corporate-owned and independent franchised locations, we're growing restaurant teams across the country" said Erin Moore, National Director, Human Resources, McDonald's Canada. "We're looking to hire crew members who want to build skills in a safe, fun and inclusive environment."

HOW DO I TEST OUT BEING A PART OF THE CREW?

Building on past recruiting innovations like Snapplications and Alexa voice applications , McDonald's Canada has a brand-new game, developed with Verizon. In Crush the Rush Crew, players race the clock filling orders at the Drive-Thru and interacting with their teammates to get the job done.

"It's a fast-paced game that brings the energy of McDonald's restaurants to life and focuses on the importance of teamwork," says Rebecca Smart, Marketing Director, Brand Strategy, McDonald's Canada. "Players get a feel for the hustle and bustle of the job while working alongside their virtual co-workers to solve problems and complete orders as they come in."

It's available at https://mcdonaldscrushtherushcrew.ca/ between now and May 22 for everyone to try.

While the game gives players a sneak peak, nothing beats being a part of a real McDonald's team. Think it's time to apply? Go here .

WHAT DO YOU LEARN FROM A JOB AT McDONALD'S?

Crew can expect to learn teamwork, leadership, agility, resilience, decision-making, and more. McDonald's Canada believes that investments in world-class training, education, flexible work schedules and scholarship programs are considered an essential part of the business, and integral to employee growth.

"I believe working at a McDonald's restaurant can help prepare employees for future jobs in the workforce," said Moore. "As one of the largest employers in Canada, McDonald's prides itself on being able to offer employees the opportunity to learn important skills that can be used in other jobs."

In fact, according to a recent survey conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum , over 60 per cent of Canadians who used to work at McDonald's said they still use skills they learned under the Arches in their careers today. A first job at McDonald's can serve as a springboard to jobs in exciting and diverse fields. Based on results from the same survey, Canadians with previous work experience at a McDonald's restaurant went on to work in fields such as education (6%), healthcare (8%) and government (9%).

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted from April 27-29, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 2,004 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted to census on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

SOURCE McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.

For further information: Media requiring more information or looking to book an interview, please contact: Corporate Relations, McDonald's Canada [email protected]