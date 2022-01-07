McDonald's Canada to resume accepting reusable travel mugs again in Vancouver later this month

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced that it will once again accept guests' own reusable travel mugs later this month in Vancouver, B.C. Protecting the health and well-being of crew and guests has been top priority throughout the pandemic. With that in mind, the company has continued to assess the right time to reintroduce the ability for guests to bring their own reusable travel mugs for use with hot McCafé beverages at restaurants.

When service begins, guests in Vancouver will be the first in the country to once again have the option to bring their own reusable travel mugs to McDonald's restaurants. Reusable travel mugs will be handled in accordance with McDonald's operating procedures for the program. Reintroducing the reusable travel mug program nationally will be handled in a phased approach with updates on timing to follow.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

