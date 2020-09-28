Teachers and education support staff can get a free medium McCafé® Premium Roast coffee or tea on World Teachers' Day

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - On October 5, McDonald's Canada will recognize teachers and education support staff across the country to celebrate World Teachers' Day by giving them a free medium McCafé® Premium Roast coffee or tea at participating restaurants.* The nationwide initiative forms part of McDonald's ongoing commitment to its communities by acknowledging that teachers and education support staff have worked tirelessly to create a welcoming environment for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, public appreciation for teachers and education support staff has never been greater and during extraordinary times like this, we know a little appreciation can go a really long way," says Catherine Crozier, Head of McCafé Strategy, Marketing and Brand Innovation. "The offer for a free McCafé coffee or tea for teachers on World Teachers' Day is a small expression of our immense gratitude for our education community across the country working tirelessly to keep our kids learning during this very difficult time."

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES

Throughout COVID-19, together with its franchisees and suppliers, McDonald's Canada has been finding ways to support its communities. To date, this has included the donation of more than 325,000 pounds of food to local food banks and other charities, and the supply of more than 2.7 million free coffees to frontline healthcare and emergency service workers.

In May, McDonald's Canada conducted #FriesforGood, a nationwide initiative and, with the help of Canadians, donated a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold to the Canadian Red Cross. In only two weeks, the initiative raised over $1.1M.

As the pandemic continues, McDonald's is committed to serving the delicious food that Canadians love, while finding new ways of supporting the communities in which it operates. For more information visit McDonalds.ca.

*Not valid with kiosk, mobile orders or delivery.

ABOUT McDONALD'S CANADA

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Canada has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast are employed in either corporately owned or franchised restaurants. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca

SOURCE McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd.

For further information: McDonald's Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-786-3342