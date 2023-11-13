New frozen vegetable and potato Medleys make a crowd-pleasing side dish in 16 minutes

Partnership with Chef Susur Lee highlights importance of family connection

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - McCain Canada has entered the frozen vegetable category with the launch of new McCain Medleys side dishes, featuring blends of lightly seasoned potatoes and vegetables the whole family will enjoy. Now available at most major grocery retailers across Canada, McCain Medleys come in two distinct flavours - Italian-style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies and Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli - and can be prepared in the air fryer or oven in only 16 minutes.

To celebrate the new crowd-pleasing, delicious, and nutritious sides, McCain has partnered with celebrity chef, Susur Lee, to create a custom recipe and social content in promotion of the new product. Susur's Instagram and TikTok content for this campaign is created in collaboration with his son, Jet Bent-Lee, and focuses on the importance of family connection during mealtime.

"Cooking is my career and my passion, but there's nothing I love more than cooking with my sons," says Canadian Chef and father of three, Susur Lee. "New McCain Medleys offer a versatile and quick mealtime side, and because they can be served in 16 minutes, they allow me the chance to spend more time connecting with my family."

Medleys were designed to fulfill an unmet need within the category as identified by McCain through a global study of 175,000 consumers. The study indicated busy families were craving a side dish solution that was both crowd-pleasing and nutritious while also simple to prepare in under 20 minutes. Medleys fills this gap with two lines of products, both ready in 16 minutes and pleasing for all palates.

McCain Medleys are currently available in two flavours:

Italian-style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies : A blend of roasted red potatoes, green beans, yellow beans and sweet red peppers is perfectly seasoned with garlic and rosemary for a family-favourite side dish you can add to any meal.

A blend of roasted red potatoes, green beans, yellow beans and sweet red peppers is perfectly seasoned with garlic and rosemary for a family-favourite side dish you can add to any meal. Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli : A convenient combination of roasted red potatoes and tender broccoli, perfectly seasoned with garlic, onion, sea salt, spices and herbs for a crowd-pleasing side dish.

"As the leader in French Fries, McCain has invested a lot in research and development to provide restaurant quality experiences at home," says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain Foods Canada. "For McCain Medleys, we implemented this same rigour to deliver crisp and vibrant vegetables alongside our delicious potatoes to ensure we bring the same quality and joy to the table, for occasions when families are seeking a quick and easy weeknight dinner solution that doesn't involve boring, soggy frozen veggies."

Find McCain Medleys in the frozen vegetable aisle at your nearest major grocery retailer. Visit McCain.ca for recipes and for more information.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

