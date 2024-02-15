MCAN Financial Group Launches Digital GICs Through MCAN Wealth

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP), a leading Canadian mortgage investment corporation, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new direct-to-client Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) channel under the brand MCAN Wealth.

MCAN has been a member of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) for 30 years and currently has more than 7,000 GIC clients originated through its Deposit Broker network.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in MCAN Financial Group's commitment to providing Canadian clients with accessible and secure investment options.

"The growth of MCAN Wealth and this new direct-to-client channel represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. We believe in empowering individuals to invest in their financial future," said Don Coulter, MCAN Financial Group's President and CEO.

MCAN also offers construction financing through its MCAN Capital brand and residential mortgage solutions through MCAN Home, a national lender operating through a network of more than 3,000 mortgage brokers.

As a trusted financial partner, MCAN Financial Group continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of Canadian investors.

The introduction of MCAN Wealth reflects the organization's dedication to providing accessible and secure financial solutions that align with the goals and aspirations of Canadians.

GIC Products: MCAN Wealth offers a suite of GIC products available in most provinces and tailored to meet the diverse financial goals of our clients.

Competitive Interest Rates: Clients can benefit from MCAN Wealth's competitive interest rates, ensuring investments grow steadily.

User-Friendly Platform: The MCAN Wealth platform is intuitive and easy to navigate, providing clients with a seamless and convenient investment experience.

Security and Trust: MCAN Financial Group has a long-standing reputation for financial stability and security. MCAN Wealth's GICs are eligible for CDIC insurance.

Investors can access the new MCAN Wealth GICs directly at launchwealth.mcanfinancial.com.

About MCAN

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

mcanfinancial.com | [email protected]| TSX: MKP

