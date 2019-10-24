MCA Dental Group Partners with Laval Based Dentist

OTTAWA, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - McCullough Craig Associates (MCA) Dental Group, a dental support organization based in Ottawa, is pleased to announce their partnership with Dr. Caroline Tabi of Centre Dentaire Smiile (Smiile), a state-of-art Laval based group of practices.

"Dr. Tabi is exactly the type of entrepreneurial minded dentist we look to partner with." says Ken Craig, Chief Executive Officer of MCA. "The way she has grown her practice in just 5 years is very impressive".

Smiile was founded in 2013 by Dr. Caroline Tabi where she developed and implemented a unique business model focused on quality care and customer experience. In just 5 years, Caroline has acquired 11 practices by giving dentists a sought-after place to practice and attracting new patients by providing a state-of-the-art clinic. Smiile has grown into a fourteen operatory clinic located at Centropolis in Laval, Quebec. Today, Smiile provides care for over 10,000 patients every year, making it one of the largest practices in the province. Due to the size of their team, patients of all ages and needs can be seen within the clinic.

"I've always dreamt of having a large dental practice, where I can help all types of patients. The opportunity to partner with MCA is helping me achieve that goal." said Dr. Caroline Tabi, Owner of Smiile Dental Centre.

As MCA looks to grow their footprint across Canada, partnering with a clinic in Laval supports their expansion goals in the Quebec market. The executive team at MCA seeks out ambitious young dentists as this will ensure the next generation of dental professionals are set up to succeed.

"Her focus on dental excellence and patient care is in line with the expectations I have for all our dental partners. It's always exciting for us to partner with dentists that have the same focus on patients as we do." said Mark McCullough, Chief Dental Officer for MCA.

About MCA

MCA is a dental service organization that partners with dentists across Canada to build practices that thrive. Whether a dentist is looking to focus on patient care, expand their practice base or ease into retirement, MCA works with every partner to find a solution specific to their needs. With their track record of success in operational management, transition planning and business development, paired with their robust financial backing, they are a strong partner to work with. Not only does MCA support clinic growth, they help expand your professional network as part of their nation-wide community of partners striving to make dentistry better. MCA is based out of Ottawa, the nation's capital. For more information on MCA please visit www.mcadental.com.

About Centre Dentaire Smiile

Centre Dentaire Smiile provides top quality dental care in a modern, calm and relaxed environment. The team prides themselves on their soft approach and the high quality of care given to each patient that enters the clinic. The practice offers general and cosmetic dental services: exam and scaling, restorations, veneers, crowns, bridges, root canals, extractions (including wisdom teeth), gum care with laser and grafts, teeth whitening with laser, partial dentures, children's dentistry and Invisalign. Their approach is to always consider dental health as part of the overall health of our patients. For more information on Centre Dentaire Smiile please visit https://www.smiile.ca/en/.

