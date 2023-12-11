OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - MCA Dental Group ("MCA"), one of Canada's leading Dental Support Organization ("DSO") dedicated to providing exceptional support and resources to dental practices, is pleased to announce a successful capital raise in partnership with Persistence Capital Partners ("PCP") to fund its continued growth and expansion.

With this incremental commitment and support from PCP, MCA is poised for rapid expansion and is actively seeking opportunities to acquire dental practices across Canada. "This capital infusion will enable us to strengthen our position in the dental industry and continue our mission to provide superior patient care while ensuring dental professionals have the resources they need to thrive," commented MCA's CEO, Ken Craig.

"PCP is pleased to continue supporting the growth of MCA, which has successfully grown into one of Canada's leading dental platforms," said John Trang, Partner at PCP and Chairman of MCA. "We are proud of our association with MCA and look forward to supporting its future success."

"We are immensely grateful for the trust and confidence that PCP has placed in MCA," said Craig. "Together, we look forward to a bright future of growth, innovation, and excellence in dental care."

About Persistence Capital Partners

Persistence Capital Partners is Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. With deep healthcare industry expertise, PCP aims to create significant long-term capital appreciation for its investors by identifying and developing attractive investment opportunities in the healthcare market. PCP has offices in Toronto and Montreal. Additional information on PCP is available at www.persistencecapital.com.

About MCA Dental Group

MCA Dental Group is a leading Dental Support Organization committed to providing outstanding support to dental practices. Our goal is to establish the most extensive and successful network of dental practices in Canada, prioritizing patient satisfaction and employee engagement. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and collaboration, MCA Dental Group is dedicated to transforming the dental experience for practitioners and patients alike. Learn more at www.mcadental.com.

For further information: For inquiries and further information, please contact: Ashley Walton, Director of Partnership Development, MCA Dental Group, [email protected], 416.475.2702