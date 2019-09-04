MCA Dental Group Announces Partnership with Persistence Capital Partners

OTTAWA , Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - MCA Dental Group Limited ("MCA"), a dental service organization headquartered in Ottawa, is pleased to announce their partnership with Persistence Capital Partners ("PCP"), a leading private equity fund focused exclusively on investing in high-growth opportunities in Canadian healthcare. While an initial partnership was established in early 2018, this announcement comes with a new round of investment.

"Partnering with PCP was an easy choice for us, knowing the firm has a long history of supporting and advancing Canadian healthcare companies made them an ideal partner," says Ken Craig, Chief Executive Officer of MCA. "This investment will not only allow us to bring in the best talent to our team but will also accelerate our investments into more practices across the country."

Founded in 2017 by Mr. Craig and Dr. Mark McCullough, Chief Dental Officer, MCA partners with dentists across Canada by providing the services and capital required to continue growing their dental practices. MCA supports its dental partners in all aspects of their practice management allowing them to focus on their business and dentistry goals.

MCA is focused on building a network of growth-minded dentists that are interested in a partnership that will allow their practices to thrive. With a full range of practice management services, the burden of day-to-day administrative tasks is taken away, allowing partners to focus on patient care, business development, or transitioning out of full-time practice.

"We are thrilled to build on our partnership with MCA, an investment that exemplifies our strategy of creating and growing Canada's leading healthcare businesses," added John Trang, Partner at PCP. "We continue to do what has made PCP successful - partnering with a proven management team, in a growing and stable market with strong consolidation trends. We are proud that MCA is a hallmark investment in our third fund."

About MCA Dental Group Limited

MCA is a dental service organization that partners with dentists across Canada to build practices that thrive. Whether a dentist is looking to focus on patient care, expand their practice base or ease into retirement, MCA works with every partner to find a solution specific to their needs. With their track record of success in operational management, transition planning and business development, paired with their robust financial backing, they are a strong partner to work with. Not only does MCA support clinic growth, they help expand your professional network as part of their nation-wide community of partners striving to make dentistry better. MCA is based out of Ottawa, the nation's capital. For more information on MCA please visit www.mcadental.com.

About Persistence Capital Partners

Persistence Capital Partners is Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. With deep healthcare industry expertise, PCP aims to create significant long-term capital appreciation for its investors by identifying and developing attractive investment opportunities in the Canadian healthcare market. PCP has offices in Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. For more information about Persistence Capital Partners, please visit www.persistencecapital.com

SOURCE MCA Dental

For further information: Mila Olumogba, Vice President Marketing, E: molumogba@mcadental.com

