TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada (MBRCC) has published draft cybersecurity preparedness guidance for consultation. The guidance outlines principles intended to help mortgage brokers better protect their clients' digital information.

Cyber threats present a significant and growing risk to the mortgage brokering sector. The increase in online communications and the use of technology in mortgage services offer advantages along with a responsibility to proactively manage new risks. The MBRCC is committed to strengthening cybersecurity practices within the mortgage brokering sector.

Please visit MBRCC.ca to review the proposed guidance and submit your feedback. The consultation period is now open and will close on May 2, 2022.

About the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada:

The MBRCC is comprised of regulators across Canada responsible for administering mortgage broker legislation and regulating the industry in their respective jurisdictions. The MBRCC provides Canada's mortgage broker regulators with a forum to work cooperatively, better share information and coordinate engagement of stakeholders to identify trends and develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

SOURCE Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Russ Courtney, Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]