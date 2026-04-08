Karen Tam steps in to scale Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito into new markets and elevate the brands' commitment to operational excellence and the guest experience

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - MBI Brands (MBIB), the parent company of Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Karen Tam as President. Tam, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer, has assumed responsibility for the company's overall strategic direction and day-to-day operations across the MBIB portfolio.

MBI Brands Taps New President to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth and Global Expansion (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

With more than two decades of senior financial and operational leadership experience, Tam joined MBIB in July 2025 and has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's infrastructure and operating models that power our brands. Her approach brings together financial rigour, operational discipline, and a clear focus on real estate and franchise development, positioning MBIB for sustainable, long-term growth as one of Canada's leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) companies.

"Karen's contribution to MBI Brands has been transformative," said Gregory Roberts, CEO and Owner of MBI Brands. "Her ability to navigate complex global markets while maintaining a deep commitment to our Canadian franchisees and guests makes her the natural choice for President. She is a disciplined leader who understands that our growth is built on a foundation of operational excellence and community trust."

Before joining MBIB, Tam held an executive leadership role at Choice Hotels Canada, where she served as CFO and Corporate Secretary, honing her expertise in the hospitality franchising model. Her successful career also includes senior positions at Four Seasons Hotels, Telus Health and the Global Risk Institute, as well as early career experience with KPMG LLP.

As President, Tam will lead the continued integration and expansion of Fat Bastard Burrito, advance the company's digital transformation initiatives, and support the domestic and international growth of Mary Brown's Chicken. Her focus will be on execution, alignment, and ensuring that growth is backed by strong operational fundamentals.

"I am incredibly honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for our company," said Tam. "This is a company built on strong partnerships with franchisees and a clear sense of identity as a Canadian brand. My focus will be on empowering our teams and franchisees to deliver the highest quality experience for our guests, while continuing to adapt our menu and innovate our store formats for a changing global market."

Tam is a CPA, CA, and CFA charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University. She remains active in the broader community, currently serving on the Board of Directors for Metrolinx and the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM).

About MBI Brands

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]