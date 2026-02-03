TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken, is bringing winning flavours to February's biggest sporting moments with the launch of the Champion's Box, a limited-time, shareable meal made for fans across Canada. Designed for game-day gatherings and watch-party celebrations, the Champion's Box invites Canadians to come together and cheer from home.

Perfect for sharing, the Champion's Box includes ten wings, six tenders, medium taters, three dipping sauces and one wing sauce, all packaged in a full-size box sealed with a gold medal-inspired sticker.

Mary Brown’s Chicken Introduces the Champion’s Box, Big Flavours Worth Cheering For (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

"February is full of moments Canadians love to celebrate," says Jackie Guo, Senior Marketing Manager, MBI Brands. "The Champion's Box pairs bold flavours with generous portions, making it the ultimate companion for any game-day spread."

Priced at $35.99 in-store, with pricing varying by region and delivery platform, the Champion's Box is available from February 3 through March 2, 2026, at participating Mary Brown's Chicken locations nationwide. Third-party delivery pricing may vary.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]