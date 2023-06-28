Mazda3 Sport to receive new Suna Edition, greater connected technology and enhanced suite of standard safety features

New Suna Edition combines bespoke exterior styling with refined turbocharged performance

Newly available 10.25" infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity

2024 Mazda3 has a starting MSRP1 of $24,200

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. is kicking off its 2024 model year lineup announcements with updates to the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport. The Mazda3 (sedan) and Mazda3 Sport (hatchback) offer customers a choice of compact cars with engaging driving dynamics and sophisticated design. Mazda3 Sport models will arrive at dealerships this summer, followed by Mazda3 models in the fall.

For 2024, the Mazda3 elevates its standard performance to new heights with an upgraded Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine, replacing the previous Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine. This upgrade now delivers 191 horsepower and an impressive 186 lb-ft of torque with either regular 87 octane or premium 93 octane fuel. The updates result in a 44 horsepower increase and an increase in overall fuel efficiency. In the new Mazda3, customers will experience the updated cylinder-deactivation technology, fine-tuned for optimal efficiency in specific operating conditions. The result is impressive real world fuel economy, with NRCan rated efficiency of 8.4 litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) in the city and 6.3 L/100km on the highway, combining for a remarkable 7.5 L/100km overall. The powerful and refined Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine remains available in certain packages.

______________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

With seven unique packaging options available in the Mazda3 sedan and nine on the Mazda3 Sport hatchback, standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and available i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) in select models, owners can choose the Mazda3 that best fits their day-to-day lives and driving preferences.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GX

Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GX models are now equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine, paired with a smooth-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Drive Selection switch, FWD, and G-Vectoring Control Plus.

All Mazda3 models come standard with many i-Activsense safety features to support everyday driving, including Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB) feature has been updated in all 2024 models to enhance night-time performance. Mazda Connected Services2 is complementary for two years, which provides the ability for the owner to monitor and interact with their Mazda3 remotely through the MyMazda app, with features such as remote start, locking/unlocking the doors remotely, and sending directions to the Mazda Navigation system (if equipped). Rear side airbags have been added to all models which will reinforce the already strong safety performance of this IIHS Top Safety Pick + model (when equipped with optional front crash prevention).

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch centre display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include wired Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, rearview camera, two front USB Type-A inputs, Bluetooth, eight-speaker Mazda Harmonics sound system, electronic parking brake, black cloth seats, and heated front seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights, and LED combination taillights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GS

Moving up to the GS model adds the full standard suite of i-Activsense safety equipment, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Driver Attention Alert. Mazda's commitment to safety and comfort extends well within the interior and exterior, with the added features of dual-zone automatic climate controls, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, rear center armrest with cup holders, and luxurious leather-wrapped accents. Safety, comfort, and sophistication seamlessly come together to present you with the 2024 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GS models.

Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GS models now feature a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre engine on FWD trims.

GS LUXURY PACKAGE

Available for the GS models, the GS Luxury Package allows the customer to immerse themselves in leatherette trimmed upholstery, ten-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, exterior mirrors with a reverse tilt-down function and door mirrors linked with memory positioning, along with a power moonroof. The 2024 GS Luxury Package also features a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT

Building upon the impressive features of the GS Luxury Package models, the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT models envelope customers in a world of immersive sound with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles. In addition, SiriusXM® satellite radio is provided with a complementary three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with a 5-year complementary subscription. The GT models offer full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and advanced keyless entry.

Leading the design enhancements for the GT models are 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a dark grey finish for the hatchback and light grey for the sedan, gloss black grille (Mazda3 Sport only), and LED signature illumination on the headlights and taillights. Inside, GT models are equipped with leather seats available in black or Garnet Red.

Mazda prioritizes safety with the inclusion of Rear Direction Base Safety, featuring Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, adding on to the advanced i-Activsense suite of safety features. Further safety and convenience upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor, and front and rear parking sensors. HomeLink® wireless control system is added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Mazda Navigation System with Active Driving Display includes Traffic Sign Recognition. In the 2024 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT models, customers can also enjoy the added convenience of wireless phone charging (Qi) and the integration of wireless Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM. Additionally, GT models now come with two Type-C USB ports to accommodate faster charging.

For customers who prefer the confidence of shifting their own gears, Mazda offers the Mazda3 Sport GT with the Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission, allowing customers to fully engage with the driving experience.

MAZDA3 & MAZDA3 SPORT GT TURBO

The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favourite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern compact car with refined performance. The Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Subtle exterior styling for GT Turbo models features gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, larger tailpipes, and Turbo badging on the rear hatch/trunk.

MAZDA3 SPORT SUNA EDITION

New in 2024, the all-new Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition is designed to captivate and offers a fresh and striking aesthetic. The Suna Edition boasts the stunning Zircon Sand Metallic exterior colour with 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and gloss black door mirrors. Unique exterior styling elements are matched to a black interior that utilizes exclusive Black/Terracotta, completed with exquisite Terracotta stitching.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2024 MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Mazda3 Mazda3 Sport GX 6AT 2.5L FWD $24,200 $24,950 GS 6AT 2.5L FWD $26,700 $27,450 GS Luxury Package 6AT 2.5L FWD $28,900 $29,650 2.5L AWD $30,900 $31,650 GT 6MT 2.5L FWD - $32,450 GT 6AT 2.5L FWD $33,000 $33,750 2.5L AWD $35,000 $35,750 GT 6AT 2.5T AWD $37,400 $38,150 Suna Edition 6AT 2.5T AWD - $38,900

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Ceramic Metallic $300 Garnet Red leather upholstery $250

