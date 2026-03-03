Record results for CX‑5, CX‑30, CX‑70, and CX‑90 contribute to Mazda's best February since 2013

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) recorded February sales of 4,616 vehicles, up 1.3% year-over-year, marking the company's strongest February in more than a decade. Year-to-date sales reached 9,590 units, an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Mazda's crossover lineup continued to lead the brand's growth, with four nameplates achieving their best February on record. CX‑30, CX-5, CX‑70, and CX‑90 all posted significant gains as Canadian customers increasingly choose Mazda's newest generation of SUVs.

February 2026 Highlights

CX‑5 achieved its best February ever , up 25.1% year-over-year.

achieved its , up year-over-year. CX‑30 set a new February record with 43.2% growth.

set a new February record with growth. CX‑70 surged 83.4% , its strongest February to date.

surged , its strongest February to date. CX‑90 grew 35.1% , also setting a February record.

grew , also setting a February record. Mazda's total February sales were the highest since 2013, driven by SUV demand.



February

2026

February

2025

YOY

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

YOY

Change

Mazda3 598 620 -3.5 % 1,276 1,390 -8.2 % MX-5 23 37 -37.8 % 42 57 -26.3 % Passenger Car 621 657 -5.5 % 1,318 1,447 -8.9 % MX-30 0 4 -100.0 % 0 3 -100.0 % CX-30 1,177 822 43.2 % 2,463 1,656 48.7 % CX-5 1,818 1,453 25.1 % 3,876 3,038 27.6 % CX-50 40 988 -96.0 % 94 1,785 -94.7 % CX-70 387 211 83.4 % 736 436 68.8 % CX-90 573 424 35.1 % 1,103 936 17.8 % Light Truck 3,995 3,902 2.4 % 8,272 7,854 5.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,616 4,559 1.3 % 9,590 9,301 3.1 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

