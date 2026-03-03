MAZDA CANADA SETS MULTIPLE FEBRUARY SALES RECORDS AS SUV LINEUP CONTINUES STRONG MOMENTUM Français

Record results for CX5, CX30, CX70, and CX90 contribute to Mazda's best February since 2013

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) recorded February sales of 4,616 vehicles, up 1.3% year-over-year, marking the company's strongest February in more than a decade. Year-to-date sales reached 9,590 units, an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Mazda's crossover lineup continued to lead the brand's growth, with four nameplates achieving their best February on record. CX‑30, CX-5, CX‑70, and CX‑90 all posted significant gains as Canadian customers increasingly choose Mazda's newest generation of SUVs.

February 2026 Highlights

  • CX‑5 achieved its best February ever, up 25.1% year-over-year.
  • CX‑30 set a new February record with 43.2% growth.
  • CX‑70 surged 83.4%, its strongest February to date.
  • CX‑90 grew 35.1%, also setting a February record.
  • Mazda's total February sales were the highest since 2013, driven by SUV demand.

February
2026

February
2025

YOY
Change

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

YOY
Change

Mazda3

598

620

-3.5 %

1,276

1,390

-8.2 %

MX-5

23

37

-37.8 %

42

57

-26.3 %

Passenger Car

621

657

-5.5 %

1,318

1,447

-8.9 %

MX-30

0

4

-100.0 %

0

3

-100.0 %

CX-30

1,177

822

43.2 %

2,463

1,656

48.7 %

CX-5

1,818

1,453

25.1 %

3,876

3,038

27.6 %

CX-50

40

988

-96.0 %

94

1,785

-94.7 %

CX-70

387

211

83.4 %

736

436

68.8 %

CX-90

573

424

35.1 %

1,103

936

17.8 %

Light Truck

3,995

3,902

2.4 %

8,272

7,854

5.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,616

4,559

1.3 %

9,590

9,301

3.1 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

