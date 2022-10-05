MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

Oct 05, 2022, 14:13 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.9 percent versus September 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,011, which is a decrease of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
In September, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover, has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The all-new CX-50 joins the 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 vehicles as 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients.
SEPTEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-5 had a record September in sales, achieving a second consecutive monthly high tally
- MX-5 records best September sales in the past 5 years, with sales increasing 89.3 percent vs September 2021
- CX-9 sales were up 11.1 percent from August 2022
|
September
|
September
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
530
|
1,085
|
-51.2 %
|
6,454
|
9,442
|
-31.6 %
|
MX-5
|
53
|
28
|
89.3 %
|
533
|
965
|
-44.8 %
|
Passenger Car
|
583
|
1,172
|
-50.3 %
|
6,987
|
11,709
|
-40.3 %
|
CX-3
|
15
|
429
|
-96.5 %
|
3,050
|
4,755
|
-35.9 %
|
CX-30
|
864
|
1,179
|
-26.7 %
|
5,509
|
9,956
|
-44.7 %
|
CX-5
|
2,739
|
2,498
|
9.6 %
|
18,768
|
21,942
|
-14.5 %
|
CX-50
|
247
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,671
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
380
|
342
|
11.1 %
|
3,404
|
4,080
|
-16.6 %
|
MX-30
|
68
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
622
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,313
|
4,448
|
-3.0 %
|
33,024
|
40,733
|
-18.9 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,896
|
5,620
|
-12.9 %
|
40,011
|
52,442
|
-23.7 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
