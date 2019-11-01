Mazda Canada reports sales for October 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,035 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.7 percent versus October 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 57,452, which is a decrease of 11.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY OCTOBER SALES NOTES:

  • CX-5 enjoyed a record October sales month, with an increase of 20.5 percent compared to October 2018.
  • CX-3 also had a sales increase of 18.3 percent versus the same month last year.
  • With winter quickly approaching, demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow, with 47.9 percent of new owners choosing this option.  
  • Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.6 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in October.

October

October

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Mazda3

1,707

2,214

-22.9%

18,902

23,378

-19.1%

Mazda5

0

1

-100.0%

0

631

-100.0%

Mazda6

103

149

-30.9%

1,233

2,123

-41.9%

MX-5

24

21

14.3%

748

792

-5.6%

Passenger Car

1,834

2,385

-23.1%

20,883

26,924

-22.4%

CX-3

1,124

950

18.3%

9,481

11,157

-15.0%

CX-5

2,713

2,251

20.5%

23,558

22,947

2.7%

CX-9

364

406

-10.3%

3,530

3,750

-5.9%

Light Truck

4,201

3,607

16.5%

36,569

37,854

-3.4%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,035

5,992

0.7%

57,452

64,778

-11.3%

About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7167

