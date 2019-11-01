Mazda Canada reports sales for October 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,035 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.7 percent versus October 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 57,452, which is a decrease of 11.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY OCTOBER SALES NOTES:

CX-5 enjoyed a record October sales month, with an increase of 20.5 percent compared to October 2018 .

. CX-3 also had a sales increase of 18.3 percent versus the same month last year.

With winter quickly approaching, demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow, with 47.9 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.6 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in October.



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 1,707 2,214 -22.9% 18,902 23,378 -19.1% Mazda5 0 1 -100.0% 0 631 -100.0% Mazda6 103 149 -30.9% 1,233 2,123 -41.9% MX-5 24 21 14.3% 748 792 -5.6% Passenger Car 1,834 2,385 -23.1% 20,883 26,924 -22.4% CX-3 1,124 950 18.3% 9,481 11,157 -15.0% CX-5 2,713 2,251 20.5% 23,558 22,947 2.7% CX-9 364 406 -10.3% 3,530 3,750 -5.9% Light Truck 4,201 3,607 16.5% 36,569 37,854 -3.4% MAZDA TOTAL 6,035 5,992 0.7% 57,452 64,778 -11.3%

