Mazda Canada Reports Sales for Novemeber

Mazda Canada Inc.

Dec 01, 2020, 18:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,574 vehicles, representing an increase of 5.0 percent versus November 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 53,622, which is a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

KEY NOVEMBER SALES NOTES:

  • CX-9 sales jumped 22.4 percent year-over-year to solidify the best monthly sales result ever.
  • CX-5 enjoyed strong year-over-year growth with an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same month last year, also claiming a best November sales record.
  • CX-30 made a healthy contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 17.8 percent versus November 2019.
  • Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 92.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.
  • Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 continues at a steady pace heading into the winter months, with 45.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option last month.

November

2020

November

2019

YOY

Change

YTD  

2020  

YTD  

2019  

YOY

Change

Mazda3

1,073

1,414

-24.1%

11,965

20,316

-41.1%

Mazda6

77

121

-36.4%

957

1,354

-29.3%

MX-5

1

19

-94.7%

511

767

-33.4%

Passenger Car

1,151

1,554

-25.9%

13,433

22,437

-40.1%

CX-3

333

858

-61.2%

5,280

10,339

-48.9%

CX-30

852

-

-

8,427

-

-

CX-5

2,725

2,477

10.0%

22,085

26,035

-12.0%

CX-9

513

419

22.4%

3,580

3,949

-9.3%

Light Truck

4,423

3,754

17.8%

40,189

40,323

-0.3%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,574

5,308

5.0%

53,622

62,760

-14.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

