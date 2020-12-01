Mazda Canada Reports Sales for Novemeber

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,574 vehicles, representing an increase of 5.0 percent versus November 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 53,622, which is a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

KEY NOVEMBER SALES NOTES:

CX-9 sales jumped 22.4 percent year-over-year to solidify the best monthly sales result ever.

CX-5 enjoyed strong year-over-year growth with an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same month last year, also claiming a best November sales record.

CX-30 made a healthy contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 17.8 percent versus November 2019 .

. Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 92.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.

Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 continues at a steady pace heading into the winter months, with 45.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option last month.



November 2020 November 2019 YOY Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YOY Change

Mazda3 1,073 1,414 -24.1% 11,965 20,316 -41.1% Mazda6 77 121 -36.4% 957 1,354 -29.3% MX-5 1 19 -94.7% 511 767 -33.4% Passenger Car 1,151 1,554 -25.9% 13,433 22,437 -40.1% CX-3 333 858 -61.2% 5,280 10,339 -48.9% CX-30 852 - - 8,427 - - CX-5 2,725 2,477 10.0% 22,085 26,035 -12.0% CX-9 513 419 22.4% 3,580 3,949 -9.3% Light Truck 4,423 3,754 17.8% 40,189 40,323 -0.3% MAZDA TOTAL 5,574 5,308 5.0% 53,622 62,760 -14.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

