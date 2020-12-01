Mazda Canada Reports Sales for Novemeber
Dec 01, 2020, 18:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,574 vehicles, representing an increase of 5.0 percent versus November 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 53,622, which is a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
KEY NOVEMBER SALES NOTES:
- CX-9 sales jumped 22.4 percent year-over-year to solidify the best monthly sales result ever.
- CX-5 enjoyed strong year-over-year growth with an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same month last year, also claiming a best November sales record.
- CX-30 made a healthy contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 17.8 percent versus November 2019.
- Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 92.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.
- Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 continues at a steady pace heading into the winter months, with 45.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option last month.
|
November
2020
|
November
2019
|
YOY
Change
|
YTD
2020
|
YTD
2019
|
YOY
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,073
|
1,414
|
-24.1%
|
11,965
|
20,316
|
-41.1%
|
Mazda6
|
77
|
121
|
-36.4%
|
957
|
1,354
|
-29.3%
|
MX-5
|
1
|
19
|
-94.7%
|
511
|
767
|
-33.4%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,151
|
1,554
|
-25.9%
|
13,433
|
22,437
|
-40.1%
|
CX-3
|
333
|
858
|
-61.2%
|
5,280
|
10,339
|
-48.9%
|
CX-30
|
852
|
-
|
-
|
8,427
|
-
|
-
|
CX-5
|
2,725
|
2,477
|
10.0%
|
22,085
|
26,035
|
-12.0%
|
CX-9
|
513
|
419
|
22.4%
|
3,580
|
3,949
|
-9.3%
|
Light Truck
|
4,423
|
3,754
|
17.8%
|
40,189
|
40,323
|
-0.3%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,574
|
5,308
|
5.0%
|
53,622
|
62,760
|
-14.6%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167