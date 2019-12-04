Mazda Canada reports sales for November 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,308 vehicles, representing an increase of 4.0 percent versus November 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 62,760, which is a decrease of 10.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY NOVEMBER SALES NOTES:

CX-5 enjoyed a record November sales month, with an increase of 25.6 percent compared to November 2018 .

. CX-9 sales jumped up 13.2, which is also the best November sales on record.

CX-3 had a sales increase of 14.9 percent versus the same month last year.

Mazda6 sales climbed by 33.0 percent versus November 2018 .

. MX-5 sales were up 72.7 percent compared to the same month in 2018.

Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 21.5 percent YOY, with the launch of the all-new Mazda CX-30 quickly approaching.

With winter hitting many parts of the country, demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow, with 48.4 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 89.2 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in November.



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 1,414 1,913 -26.1% 20,316 25,291 -19.7% Mazda5 0 1 -100.0% 0 631 -100.0% Mazda6 121 91 33.0% 1,354 2,214 -38.8% MX-5 19 11 72.7% 767 803 -4.5% Passenger Car 1,554 2,015 -22.9% 22,437 28,939 -22.5% CX-3 858 747 14.9% 10,339 11,904 -13.1% CX-5 2,477 1,972 25.6% 26,035 24,919 4.5% CX-9 419 370 13.2% 3,949 4,120 -4.2% Light Truck 3,754 3,089 21.5% 40,323 40,943 -1.5% MAZDA TOTAL 5,308 5,104 4.0% 62,760 69,882 -10.2%

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

