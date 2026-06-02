Mazda Canada Enhances Accessibility of Electrified Driving with CX-70 and CX-90 PHEV Pricing Updates

CX‑70 PHEV now starts at $48,999 and CX‑90 PHEV at $49,999, allowing more Canadians to enjoy plug‑in hybrid driving with added eligibility for federal EV incentives

New entry pricing eases the transition for Canadians considering electrified SUVs

Up to 51 km (CX‑70) and 42 km (CX‑90) of electric-only range supports daily driving without fuel use

Eligible models now qualify for federal EV incentives of up to $2,500

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announced updated pricing for the 2026 Mazda CX-70 and Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, expanding access to plug‑in hybrid technology for a broader range of Canadian drivers.

2026 Mazda CX-70 PHEV GS-SC

For the 2026 model year, the CX‑70 PHEV GS‑SC now starts at $48,999, while the CX‑90 PHEV GS is available from $49,999. The updated pricing for the 2026 CX-70 PHEV GS-SC and CX-90 PHEV GS is effective June 2, 2026. With this update, both models now qualify for available federal EV incentives of up to $2,500 under the Government of Canada's new Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP).

As affordability continues to be a key consideration for Canadian families, this update is designed to lower the barrier to entry for customers looking to transition to electrified driving. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles offer a practical step toward electrification, combining electric driving capability with the flexibility of a gasoline engine.

"We know Canadians are increasingly focused on managing their everyday costs, including what they spend at the pump," said Amy Fleming, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "This update reflects our focus on making electrified driving more accessible, so more customers can experience the benefits of plug‑in hybrid technology in a way that fits their lifestyle."

The CX‑70 PHEV and CX‑90 PHEV enable drivers to complete many daily trips using electric power, with an estimated 51 kilometres of electric-only driving range in the CX‑70 PHEV GS‑SC, and 42 kilometres in the CX‑90 PHEV, while retaining the flexibility of a gasoline engine for longer journeys. This dual capability allows customers to reduce fuel consumption and adapt to changing driving needs without altering their routines.

Mazda's plug-in hybrid vehicles combine efficient electrification with the brand's signature driving dynamics, premium design, and advanced safety features, delivering a well-rounded ownership experience that meets the needs of modern Canadian drivers.

This update reflects Mazda Canada's ongoing focus on delivering meaningful value and supporting customers as they consider electrified options that fit both their lifestyle and their budget.

For more information, visit mazda.ca or contact your local Mazda retailer.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]