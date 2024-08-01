MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,960 vehicles, representing an increase of 51.4 percent versus July 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,965, which is an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

JULY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.9 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 146.0 percent.
  • Mazda3 sales jumped 89.9 percent versus July 2023.
  • CX-30 sales shot up by 108.7 percent YOY in what has been Canada's hottest segment this year.
  • CX-90 sales continue to climb, up 57.9 percent over last year's strong July results.
  • The MX-5 continues to be the summer choice, topping last year's sales in July by 55.2 percent.
  • Mazda Canada's sales keep outperforming the industry, with a huge 51.4 percent increase over July 2023, and up 21.6 percent year-to-date.

July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

790

416

89.9 %

5,903

5,575

5.9 %

MX-5

104

67

55.2 %

810

861

-5.9 %

Passenger Car

894

483

85.1 %

6,713

6,436

4.3 %

CX-30

1,373

658

108.7 %

8,741

6,843

27.7 %

CX-5

2,422

2,341

3.5 %

13,402

13,420

-0.1 %

CX-50

994

444

123.9 %

5,723

2,326

146.0 %

CX-70

499

-

0.0 %

1,428

-

0.0 %

CX-9

0

127

-100.0 %

29

1,913

-98.5 %

CX-90

772

489

57.9 %

3,668

1,555

135.9 %

MX-30

6

56

-89.3 %

261

370

-29.5 %

Light Truck

6,066

4,115

47.4 %

33,252

26,427

25.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,960

4,598

51.4 %

39,965

32,863

21.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

