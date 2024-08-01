MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,960 vehicles, representing an increase of 51.4 percent versus July 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,965, which is an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

JULY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.9 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 146.0 percent.

Mazda3 sales jumped 89.9 percent versus July 2023 .

. CX-30 sales shot up by 108.7 percent YOY in what has been Canada's hottest segment this year.

CX-90 sales continue to climb, up 57.9 percent over last year's strong July results.

The MX-5 continues to be the summer choice, topping last year's sales in July by 55.2 percent.

Mazda Canada's sales keep outperforming the industry, with a huge 51.4 percent increase over July 2023 , and up 21.6 percent year-to-date.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 790 416 89.9 % 5,903 5,575 5.9 % MX-5 104 67 55.2 % 810 861 -5.9 % Passenger Car 894 483 85.1 % 6,713 6,436 4.3 % CX-30 1,373 658 108.7 % 8,741 6,843 27.7 % CX-5 2,422 2,341 3.5 % 13,402 13,420 -0.1 % CX-50 994 444 123.9 % 5,723 2,326 146.0 % CX-70 499 - 0.0 % 1,428 - 0.0 % CX-9 0 127 -100.0 % 29 1,913 -98.5 % CX-90 772 489 57.9 % 3,668 1,555 135.9 % MX-30 6 56 -89.3 % 261 370 -29.5 % Light Truck 6,066 4,115 47.4 % 33,252 26,427 25.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,960 4,598 51.4 % 39,965 32,863 21.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]