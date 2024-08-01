MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2024

Aug 01, 2024, 13:26 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,960 vehicles, representing an increase of 51.4 percent versus July 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,965, which is an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
JULY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.9 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 146.0 percent.
- Mazda3 sales jumped 89.9 percent versus July 2023.
- CX-30 sales shot up by 108.7 percent YOY in what has been Canada's hottest segment this year.
- CX-90 sales continue to climb, up 57.9 percent over last year's strong July results.
- The MX-5 continues to be the summer choice, topping last year's sales in July by 55.2 percent.
- Mazda Canada's sales keep outperforming the industry, with a huge 51.4 percent increase over July 2023, and up 21.6 percent year-to-date.
|
July
|
July
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
790
|
416
|
89.9 %
|
5,903
|
5,575
|
5.9 %
|
MX-5
|
104
|
67
|
55.2 %
|
810
|
861
|
-5.9 %
|
Passenger Car
|
894
|
483
|
85.1 %
|
6,713
|
6,436
|
4.3 %
|
CX-30
|
1,373
|
658
|
108.7 %
|
8,741
|
6,843
|
27.7 %
|
CX-5
|
2,422
|
2,341
|
3.5 %
|
13,402
|
13,420
|
-0.1 %
|
CX-50
|
994
|
444
|
123.9 %
|
5,723
|
2,326
|
146.0 %
|
CX-70
|
499
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
1,428
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
127
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
1,913
|
-98.5 %
|
CX-90
|
772
|
489
|
57.9 %
|
3,668
|
1,555
|
135.9 %
|
MX-30
|
6
|
56
|
-89.3 %
|
261
|
370
|
-29.5 %
|
Light Truck
|
6,066
|
4,115
|
47.4 %
|
33,252
|
26,427
|
25.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,960
|
4,598
|
51.4 %
|
39,965
|
32,863
|
21.6 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
