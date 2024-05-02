MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,952 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.5 percent versus April 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 19,567, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Mazda's first-ever midsize two-row crossover, the CX-70, is on sale at retailers across the country. The CX-70 is Mazda's largest two-row crossover with seating for five passengers and offers three electrified powertrain options, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

APRIL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • MX-5 sales jumped 45.2 percent compared to April 2023, and are the best April sales for MX-5 in 16 years.
  • CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 92.0 percent versus April 2023.
  • Dramatic sales jump of 217.3 percent for CX-50, recording its best sales month ever.
  • Mazda3 sales climbed 59.9 percent YOY.

April

2024

April

2023

YOY

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

YOY

Change

Mazda3

1,012

633

59.9 %

3,130

3,154

-0.8 %

MX-5

244

168

45.2 %

345

511

-32.5 %

Passenger Car

1,256

801

56.8 %

3,475

3,665

-5.2 %

MX-30

33

63

-47.6 %

99

208

-52.4 %

CX-30

1,275

664

92.0 %

4,523

3,958

14.3 %

CX-5

1,943

2,264

-14.2 %

6,796

5,569

22.0 %

CX-50

879

277

217.3 %

2,804

1,015

176.3 %

CX-9

0

390

-100.0 %

29

1,370

-97.9 %

CX-70

63

0

0.0 %

63

0

0.0 %

CX-90

503

0

0.0 %

1,778

0

0.0 %

Light Truck

4,696

3,658

28.4 %

16,092

12,120

32.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

5,952

4,459

33.5 %

19,567

15,785

24.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

