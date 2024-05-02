MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,952 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.5 percent versus April 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 19,567, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Mazda's first-ever midsize two-row crossover, the CX-70, is on sale at retailers across the country. The CX-70 is Mazda's largest two-row crossover with seating for five passengers and offers three electrified powertrain options, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

APRIL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

MX-5 sales jumped 45.2 percent compared to April 2023 , and are the best April sales for MX-5 in 16 years.

, and are the best April sales for MX-5 in 16 years. CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 92.0 percent versus April 2023 .

. Dramatic sales jump of 217.3 percent for CX-50, recording its best sales month ever.

Mazda3 sales climbed 59.9 percent YOY.



April 2024 April 2023 YOY Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YOY Change

Mazda3 1,012 633 59.9 % 3,130 3,154 -0.8 % MX-5 244 168 45.2 % 345 511 -32.5 % Passenger Car 1,256 801 56.8 % 3,475 3,665 -5.2 % MX-30 33 63 -47.6 % 99 208 -52.4 % CX-30 1,275 664 92.0 % 4,523 3,958 14.3 % CX-5 1,943 2,264 -14.2 % 6,796 5,569 22.0 % CX-50 879 277 217.3 % 2,804 1,015 176.3 % CX-9 0 390 -100.0 % 29 1,370 -97.9 % CX-70 63 0 0.0 % 63 0 0.0 % CX-90 503 0 0.0 % 1,778 0 0.0 % Light Truck 4,696 3,658 28.4 % 16,092 12,120 32.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,952 4,459 33.5 % 19,567 15,785 24.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]