MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2024

May 02, 2024, 13:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,952 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.5 percent versus April 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 19,567, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
Mazda's first-ever midsize two-row crossover, the CX-70, is on sale at retailers across the country. The CX-70 is Mazda's largest two-row crossover with seating for five passengers and offers three electrified powertrain options, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
APRIL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- MX-5 sales jumped 45.2 percent compared to April 2023, and are the best April sales for MX-5 in 16 years.
- CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 92.0 percent versus April 2023.
- Dramatic sales jump of 217.3 percent for CX-50, recording its best sales month ever.
- Mazda3 sales climbed 59.9 percent YOY.
|
April
2024
|
April
2023
|
YOY
Change
|
YTD
2024
|
YTD
2023
|
YOY
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,012
|
633
|
59.9 %
|
3,130
|
3,154
|
-0.8 %
|
MX-5
|
244
|
168
|
45.2 %
|
345
|
511
|
-32.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,256
|
801
|
56.8 %
|
3,475
|
3,665
|
-5.2 %
|
MX-30
|
33
|
63
|
-47.6 %
|
99
|
208
|
-52.4 %
|
CX-30
|
1,275
|
664
|
92.0 %
|
4,523
|
3,958
|
14.3 %
|
CX-5
|
1,943
|
2,264
|
-14.2 %
|
6,796
|
5,569
|
22.0 %
|
CX-50
|
879
|
277
|
217.3 %
|
2,804
|
1,015
|
176.3 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
390
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
1,370
|
-97.9 %
|
CX-70
|
63
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
63
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-90
|
503
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,778
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,696
|
3,658
|
28.4 %
|
16,092
|
12,120
|
32.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,952
|
4,459
|
33.5 %
|
19,567
|
15,785
|
24.0 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
