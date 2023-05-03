RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, representing a decrease of 25.7 percent versus April 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,785, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Starting in May, Mazda's new flagship crossover, the CX-90, will arrive at retailers across the country. The all-new three-row CX-90 is available with seating for up to eight, and offers three electrified powertrain options, including Mazda's first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV.

APRIL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

MX-5 sales jumped 189.7 percent compared to April 2022 .

. With CX-90 primed to go on sale, CX-9 sales recorded third-best April ever, maintaining strong demand even in its final model year.



April April YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 633 1,038 -39.0 % 3,154 4,110 -23.3 % MX-5 168 58 189.7 % 511 350 46.0 % Passenger Car 801 1,096 -26.9 % 3,665 4,460 -17.8 % MX-30 63 72 -12.5 % 208 316 -34.2 % CX-3 0 451 -100.0 % 0 2,266 -100.0 % CX-30 664 1,217 -45.4 % 3,958 2,424 63.3 % CX-5 2,264 2,748 -17.6 % 5,569 8,190 -32.0 % CX-50 277 0 0.0 % 1,015 0 0.0 % CX-9 390 415 -6.0 % 1,370 1,262 8.6 % Light Truck 3,658 4,903 -25.4 % 12,120 14,458 -16.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,459 5,999 -25.7 % 15,785 18,918 -16.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]