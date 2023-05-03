May 03, 2023, 18:58 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, representing a decrease of 25.7 percent versus April 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,785, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
Starting in May, Mazda's new flagship crossover, the CX-90, will arrive at retailers across the country. The all-new three-row CX-90 is available with seating for up to eight, and offers three electrified powertrain options, including Mazda's first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV.
- MX-5 sales jumped 189.7 percent compared to April 2022.
- With CX-90 primed to go on sale, CX-9 sales recorded third-best April ever, maintaining strong demand even in its final model year.
|
April
|
April
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
633
|
1,038
|
-39.0 %
|
3,154
|
4,110
|
-23.3 %
|
MX-5
|
168
|
58
|
189.7 %
|
511
|
350
|
46.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
801
|
1,096
|
-26.9 %
|
3,665
|
4,460
|
-17.8 %
|
MX-30
|
63
|
72
|
-12.5 %
|
208
|
316
|
-34.2 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
451
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
2,266
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-30
|
664
|
1,217
|
-45.4 %
|
3,958
|
2,424
|
63.3 %
|
CX-5
|
2,264
|
2,748
|
-17.6 %
|
5,569
|
8,190
|
-32.0 %
|
CX-50
|
277
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,015
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
390
|
415
|
-6.0 %
|
1,370
|
1,262
|
8.6 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,658
|
4,903
|
-25.4 %
|
12,120
|
14,458
|
-16.2 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,459
|
5,999
|
-25.7 %
|
15,785
|
18,918
|
-16.6 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
