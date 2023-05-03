MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2023 Français

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

May 03, 2023, 18:58 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, representing a decrease of 25.7 percent versus April 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,785, which is a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Starting in May, Mazda's new flagship crossover, the CX-90, will arrive at retailers across the country. The all-new three-row CX-90 is available with seating for up to eight, and offers three electrified powertrain options, including Mazda's first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV.

APRIL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
  • MX-5 sales jumped 189.7 percent compared to April 2022.
  • With CX-90 primed to go on sale, CX-9 sales recorded third-best April ever, maintaining strong demand even in its final model year.

April

April

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

633

1,038

-39.0 %

3,154

4,110

-23.3 %

MX-5

168

58

189.7 %

511

350

46.0 %

Passenger Car    

801

1,096

-26.9 %

3,665

4,460

-17.8 %

MX-30

63

72

-12.5 %

208

316

-34.2 %

CX-3

0

451

-100.0 %

0

2,266

-100.0 %

CX-30

664

1,217

-45.4 %

3,958

2,424

63.3 %

CX-5

2,264

2,748

-17.6 %

5,569

8,190

-32.0 %

CX-50

277

0

0.0 %

1,015

0

0.0 %

CX-9

390

415

-6.0 %

1,370

1,262

8.6 %

Light Truck

3,658

4,903

-25.4 %

12,120

14,458

-16.2 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,459

5,999

-25.7 %

15,785

18,918

-16.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...