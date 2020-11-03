Mazda Canada Reports Record Sales for October 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,414 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.3 percent versus October 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 48,048, which is a decrease of 16.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019. This is the best October sales result on record for Mazda Canada, besting the previous October record set in 2017.

KEY OCTOBER SALES NOTES:

Mazda's CX-line of crossovers had a strong month, with best monthly sales recorded by three models.





CX-5 sales jumped 16.2 percent year-over-year to solidify the best monthly sales result ever.





CX-9 enjoyed significant year-over-year growth with an increase of 22.0 percent compared to the same month last year, also claiming a best October sales record.





CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 24.8 percent versus October 2019 .

















October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 1,117 1,707 -34.6% 10,892 18,902 -42.4% Mazda6 51 103 -50.5% 880 1,233 -28.6% MX-5 5 24 -79.2% 510 748 -31.8% Passenger Car 1,173 1,834 -36.0% 12,282 20,883 -41.2% CX-3 522 1,124 -53.6% 4,947 9,481 -47.8% CX-30 1,122 - - 7,575 - - CX-5 3,153 2,713 16.2% 20,177 23,558 -14.4% CX-9 444 364 22.0% 3,067 3,530 -13.1% Light Truck 5,241 4,201 24.8% 35,766 36,569 -2.2% MAZDA TOTAL 6,414 6,035 6.3% 48,048 57,452 -16.4%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

