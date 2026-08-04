CX-70 and CX-90 Deliver Record July Results as MX-5 Achieves Best July Sales Performance in Two Decades

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) reported sales of 7,753 vehicles in July 2026. The month was highlighted by record July performances from the CX-70 and CX-90, continued growth from the all-new CX-5, and the strongest July result for the MX-5 in 20 years. Year-to-date sales reached 42,102 vehicles through the first seven months of 2026.

JULY 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS JULY 2026 VEHICLE SALES

Mazda Canada sold 7,753 vehicles in July 2026, bringing year-to-date sales to 42,102 units.

The all-new CX-5 was Mazda's best-selling vehicle in Canada during July, with 2,612 units sold, up 15.6 per cent year-over-year.

CX-90 sales increased 37.0 per cent year-over-year to 1,147 units, setting a new July sales record in Canada.

CX-70 sales increased 6.5 per cent year-over-year, achieving the strongest July sales result since launch.

Mazda CX-30 remained one of Mazda Canada's highest-volume nameplates, with year-to-date sales up 2.9 per cent.

The iconic MX-5 recorded its highest July sales total in 20 years and its second-best July performance since 1991.

Earlier this month, Mazda Canada highlighted its Unlimited Mileage Warranty and shared findings from an independent CAA-Québec analysis examining the value of warranty coverage for high-mileage drivers.

Demand for Mazda's SUV lineup continued to be led by the CX-5, while the CX-70 and CX-90 gained momentum in Canada's intermediate SUV segment. As consumers continue to evaluate both purchase price and long-term ownership costs, Mazda's combination of award-winning vehicles, advanced safety technologies, available electrified powertrains, and Unlimited Mileage Warranty provides a compelling ownership proposition for Canadian drivers.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Mazda3 1,559 1,791 -13.0 % 6,616 7,916 -16.4 % MX-5 227 210 8.1 % 816 801 1.9 % Passenger Car 1,786 2,001 -10.7 % 7,432 8,717 -14.7 % CX-30 1,586 1,623 -2.3 % 9,775 9,503 2.9 % CX-5 2,612 2,259 15.6 % 16,159 14,617 10.5 % CX-50 0 662 -100.0 % 168 6,920 -97.6 % CX-70 622 584 6.5 % 3,017 3,150 -4.2 % CX-90 1,147 837 37.0 % 5,551 4,830 14.9 % MX-30 0 0 0.0 % 0 10 -100.0 % Light Truck 5,967 5,965 0.0 % 34,670 39,030 -11.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 7,753 7,966 -2.7 % 42,102 47,747 -11.8 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

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SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]