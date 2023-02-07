Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90

New Three-Row Crossover SUV Offers Three Electrified Powertrains and 10 Models

2024 Mazda CX-90 will have a starting MSRP 1 of $45,900 and will arrive at Canadian retailers in spring 2023

Standard e-Skyactiv 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine provides more efficiency with NRCan-estimated fuel economy ratings of 9.9 L/100km city, 8.4 L/100km highway, and 9.3 L/100km combined, while offering increased power from CX-9

CX-90 is available with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announced pricing and packaging for its all-new flagship vehicle, the first-ever Mazda CX-90. The CX-90, which goes on sale this spring as a 2024 model, features an alluring design, well-crafted interior, and performance-oriented electrified powertrains.

THREE ELECTRIFIED POWERTRAINS

Available with three new powertrain options, CX-90 3.3 Turbo, CX-90 PHEV, and CX-90 3.3 high-output Turbo, the three-row crossover SUV will be offered with ten well-equipped packages to meet various customer needs.

CX-90 higher trim models will be equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 high-output Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, producing up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel, while achieving NRCan-estimated fuel economy ratings of 10.3 L/100km city, 8.5 L/100km highway, and 9.5 L/100km combined.

CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is an electric motor mated to a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that combined produce 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. The CX-90 PHEV is designed to operate purely on the electric motor in a variety of driving scenarios. To provide owners with flexibility and peace of mind, Mazda's 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has been adapted to work alongside the electric motor and 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery. This is helpful for longer drives or when the driver requires maximum acceleration, such as merging onto the highway. NRCan-estimated range and fuel economy figures for the CX-90 PHEV will be shared closer to on-sale.

The standard powertrain for CX-90 is the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine producing 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque with regular fuel that can achieve NRCan-estimated fuel economy ratings of 9.9 L/100km city, 8.4 L/100km highway, and 9.3 L/100km combined. Both inline six engines are equipped with M-Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, providing efficiency without compromising its remarkable performance.

All three powertrain choices are mated to Mazda's new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for the electrified longitudinal powertrains and large platform. The electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating smooth acceleration from a standstill, and allowing the motor to directly power the CX-90 at low speed.

All CX-90 models are equipped with standard features that provide drivers with Mazda's signature driving dynamics and confidence. Kinematic Posture Control, a software feature first debuted on the MX-5 roadster that suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and helps all occupants to maintain a natural posture, and i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) technology are both standard on all CX-90 models. Mi-Drive with Normal, Sport, and Off-road models is included to assist the driver in a variety of driving conditions and road surfaces.

As with all Mazda vehicles, safety is a priority for the CX-90 for both the driver and all occupants. Standard i-Activsense1 safety features include Smart Brake Support Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Road Departure Prevention.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO

The CX-90 models equipped with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine are available in five configurations.

CX-90 GS

The entry into the CX-90 lineup is the GS model, which offers customers an impressive array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. With second and third-row bench seating for three passengers each, CX-90 provides room for up to eight passengers. The interior features include black cloth seats, heated front seats, 10.25-inch centre display, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system with 8-speakers, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, Mazda Connect infotainment system, push-button start, front and second-row dual USB inputs, one-touch up and down power windows (front and rear), 3-zone automatic climate control, 6-way adjustable driver's seat, and reclining and sliding second row seats, among many more standard features.



1 i-Activsense® safety features are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. There are limitations to the range and detection of each safety feature. Safety features vary based on vehicle package and trim combinations. Please see the Owner's Manual for further details.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-90 GS, standard features include unique 18-inch dark grey metallic alloy wheels, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, power and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, rain sensing windshield wipers, and noise-isolating windshield and driver and front passenger windows. While the "Inline 6" fender badge will be noticed first, the exterior also features black exterior garnishes and a honeycomb front grille mesh with a black finish.

CX-90 GS-L

Building upon the list of standard features, the CX-90 GS-L gains black leatherette seats, ten-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The USB inputs are upgraded to Type-C and added to the third row for faster charging, giving this trim a total of six USB Type-C inputs. The exterior is also updated with silver metallic 19-inch alloy wheels, front wiper de-icer, piano black garnishes and front grille mesh. All CX-90 GS-L models and up also include a new rear seat alert feature to help avoid accidentally leaving objects or occupants still in the rear seats when exiting the vehicle.

CX-90 GS-L CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

CX-90 GS-L models are also available in a seven-passenger seating option for customers who opt for the second-row captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through.

CX-90 GS-L ENHANCED PACKAGE

With the CX-90 GS-L Enhanced Package, Mi-Drive is updated to include Sport, Off-Road, and Towing modes. The maximum towing capacity is increased to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories, and roof rails are also added for extra capability for cargo, accessories, or outdoor toys.

Additionally, this package includes a power panoramic moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, rear parking sensors, and wireless phone charger (Qi) in the front row.

CX-90 GT

Building on the previous trim, the CX-90 GT has black or optional greige leather upholstery, standard second-row captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through, and heated second row seats (outboard only). The exterior is upgraded with all-new 21-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, LED front signature lighting, automatic power folding exterior mirrors, auto dimming driver's side exterior mirror, and chrome garnishes on the bumpers, emphasizing CX-90's width and timeless styling. Other interior features include Bose 12-speaker premium audio, wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, upgraded interior lighting, second-row retractable window shades, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with five-year subscription. This trim also adds a new, larger Active Driving Display, a head-up display projected on the windshield. This larger display is able to project more driving assistance system information, while adding the ability to display navigation directions from either Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™.

The i-Activsense safety features are also enhanced with 360° View Monitor, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, and Front Cross Traffic Alert. Additionally, new Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning that provides an alert if a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching the vehicle from behind while parked to help the occupants exit safely. Other safety features include Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-90 PHEV

The available CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain and is available in three configurations.

CX-90 PHEV GS

All CX-90 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive include Sport and Off-Road Modes, while introducing a new EV Mode. EV mode will allow the driver to operate CX-90 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

CX-90 PHEV GS has eight-passenger seating in the same configuration as the CX-90 GS. All exterior, interior, and safety features found on the CX-90 GS are also equipped on this model, while the exterior fender badge changes to "PHEV".

The fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display is standard, and also a first for any Mazda vehicle and will help intuitively provide the driver will the necessary driving information.

CX-90 PHEV GS-L

CX-90 PHEV GS-L offers standard seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through. All exterior, interior, and safety features found on the CX-90 GS-L Enhanced Package are also equipped on this model, while the exterior fender badge changes to "PHEV".

While towing capacity remains 3,500 lbs., CX-90 PHEV GS-L also adds a Towing Mode to its Mi-Drive. This feature will further help the driver feel confident in towing scenarios.

CX-90 PHEV GT

The CX-90 PHEV GT includes all exterior, interior and safety features found on the CX-90 GT, with a few exclusive features. Unique to the CX-90 PHEV GT, this model offers a 1500-watt charging outlet located in the cargo area that can power or charge appliances and equipment, which can help provide peace of mind during extended family trips.

Visually representing the top trim available, the CX-90 PHEV GT also wears new diamond-cut 21-inch alloy wheels with machined-finish spokes and black painted accents, and rocker panel accent trim with satin chrome finish and debossed Mazda wordmark. Inside, occupants are treated to soft Nappa leather upholstery, available in black or Pure White.

CX-90 3.3 HIGH OUTPUT TURBO

The high-output e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine is available in two models.

CX-90 GT-P

All CX-90 3.3 high output Turbo models come equipped with Mi-Drive with Sport, Off-Road, and Towing modes, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. In addition to the higher output of the 3.3L Turbo engine, the CX-90 GT-P features Nappa leather upholstery in black or Pure White, which also includes a dash panel finished in Pure White leather with contrast stitching and piping, a centre console armrest in Pure White, and Light Arbor trim on the upper door panel and centre console. Other features include a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control, ventilated front seats, eight-way power passenger seat, driver's seat memory function, and exterior mirrors linked with memory seat settings.

This model introduces new Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, that provides lane keeping alerts, and if necessary, steering inputs, to help the driver avoid roadway departures and predicted collisions with surrounding vehicles. Another new safety and convenience technology is Cruising & Traffic Support, Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control for confident, hands-on driving.

CX-90 SIGNATURE

At the top of the CX-90 model lineup, the CX-90 Signature completes the experience by blending first-class craftsmanship and design with the vehicle's world-class performance. This six-passenger configuration offers second row captain's chairs with a centre console, while also adding heated seats. Additionally, ventilated seats are included for both the front and second row. Helping elevate the interior cabin, Nappa leather seats are available in either new Windsor Tan with quilting or Pure White Japanese Premium options. The interior trim is wrapped with an inviting, suede-like fabric with unique hanging stitches, which is specifically inspired by hand-bookbinding and an intricate Japanese weaving technique known as Kumihimo, on the dash. Lastly, new two-tone leather wrapped steering wheel, curly maple wood trim, and upgraded front and rear foot lighting balance the dignified interior to give the driver and all occupants an elevated experience in the CX-90.

This top trim introduces new i-Activsense safety features, such as Smart Brake Support Front Crossing and Turning Across Path, which are enhancements to Smart Brake Support and helps to detect and mitigate collisions with objects approaching and crossing the vehicle's forward path, as well as the detection and mitigation of collisions with vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians in the vehicle's intended path when turning at an intersection. The 360° View Monitor is enhanced with a new See-Through View feature that projects a large image of the area ahead of and beside the CX-90 on the centre display. This helps the driver's ability to safely view all angles when maneuvering CX-90 in various situations, such as narrow spaces or crowded parking spaces, or around objects, such as bicycles or toys left on the driveway. Secondary Collision Reduction System, another new feature, is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision to help avoid secondary damage.

While the Signature model shares all the standard features found in the CX-90 GT-P, upgrades include an all-new 12.3-inch full center display that includes touchscreen capabilities exclusively for Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, and power tilt and telescopic steering wheel. Exterior differentiation includes body-colour wheel arch molding, and 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rocker panel accent trim with satin chrome finish and debossed Mazda wordmark.

The CX-90 Signature introduces Driver Personalization System, a first for Mazda. The Mazda Driver Personalization System is a driver-enabled feature that restores various driver settings. If driver-enabled, the internal camera located on the upper left corner of the Mazda Connect screen scans facial features and stores them in-vehicle to recognize the driver on future drivers. Driver facial data stored for this feature is encrypted, stored in-vehicle, and not subject to remote access.

For more information on the 2024 Mazda CX-90, please visit Mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP1 FOR THE 2024 MAZDA CX-90 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-90 GS $45,900 CX-90 GS-L $49,300 CX-90 GS-L Enhanced Package $51,350 CX-90 GT $55,350 CX-90 PHEV GS $54,900 CX-90 PHEV GS-L $59,950 CX-90 PHEV GT $64,350 CX-90 GT-P $59,300 CX-90 Signature $63,300

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Artisan Red Metallic $450 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Rhodium White Metallic $350 Pure White Nappa leather interior $200 Windsor Tan Nappa leather interior $200 Greige leather interior $200

